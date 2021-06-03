OU baseball: Sooner first baseman Tyler Hardman earns second-team All-America honor from Collegiate Baseball

Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman received a second-team All-America honor by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday.
Tyler Hardman ➡️ 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣🔗 https://t.co/Kb2HxxQV1T#Sooners pic.twitter.com/WYruhZgYHT— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 3, 2021
The honor comes after Hardman earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection. He’s also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded annually to the national college baseball player of the year.
This is Hardman’s first All-America honor and OU’s first shortstop Sheldon Neuse picked up three first team awards in 2016. Hardman finished the season batting .397 with 12 home runs, 49 RBIs and three stolen bases.
Hardman also ranked third in the nation in hits, sixth in total bases and 19th in batting average. He also became the first Sooner ever to reach base in 16 straight plate appearances from March 9 through March 15. The Sooners failed to qualify for the NCAA Baseball Tournament despite Hardman's strong season.
