OU baseball: Skip Johnson, Sooners embracing challenge of getting back to College World Series

Head coach Skip Johnson and OU baseball are leaving behind last year's storybook run to the College World Series finals and focusing on the season ahead.
Their work began in earnest with recent scrimmages against the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team and McLennan Community College, which gave Johnson an opportunity to evaluate his new-look roster.
After losing 11 players to the 2022 MLB Draft — the most of any school in the country — Johnson acknowledges “reloading,” is essential for the Sooners.
“We’ve gotta continue to grow in those areas,” Johnson said. “Those guys gotta step up and play, and the guys that didn’t pitch much as freshmen pitch a little bit. They’ve got to be better, and they’ve been better. We’ll see how much better when our games start in the spring.”
Outfielder Kendall Pettis, a redshirt junior, acknowledged how special the team’s trip to Omaha was, but knows this is a “new-year” and a “new-team.”
“We gotta try to get back to that place, but obviously not trying to think about the past team, and trying to work with the new guys that we brought in,” Pettis said. “We’re trying to work with the team and see how we can make it back to Omaha.”
Despite not looking back, Pettis agrees OU has earned a reputation that is different than last year. Sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus concurred, saying the Sooners now have expectations of success again this coming spring, but will have to balance that with incorporating new names on a retooled roster.
“It’s definitely different, because we’re having to rely on new guys to be leaders and new guys to step up,” Nicklaus said. “We’re gonna have to step up as a team and fill those roles, and that’s kind of what we talk about all the time. We have to reload and we have to do what we have to do to get back there.”
The Sooners’ trip to Omaha ended two wins short of a national championship, but with the majority of the team starting from scratch, Johnson acknowledges the importance of going back to the basics.
“I think you just gotta be fundamentally sound,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the thing that’s fun — trying to reteach those guys to have team chemistry, understand the fundamentals of offense, understand the fundamentals of the pitching staff, fundamentals of the defense and the fundamentals of being a Sooner.”
Transfers Davis, Madron, Harris join mix
Outfielder Bryce Madron from Cowley County Community College, and right-handed pitcher Kale Davis from Oklahoma State are among the transfers who have shown promise during offseason scrimmages.
Davis is looking to step into OU’s starting rotation after mostly relieving for the Cowboys the past two seasons. In 46 innings pitched last season, Davis recorded 56 strikeouts and a 4.26 ERA across a team-high 26 appearances.
“He’s never done that role,” Johnson said of Davis starting. “He’s always been a back-end guy. His weapons are he’s got good command, he’s got a plus breaking ball and plus change up and he’s big and strong and can maintain.”
Meanwhile, Madron displayed power at the plate with two grand-slams in the scrimmages against McLennan. Last season at Cowley he hit .420 with 20 home runs and 72 RBIs, along with a .531 on base percentage.
“I mean he’s kind of a jack of all trades,” Nicklaus said. “He’s constantly putting solid barrels on baseballs. He’s just a guy that has that knack for hitting, you can’t really teach it. He just does it.”
Additionally, defensive standout Dakota Harris from Polk State Community College has been playing shortstop in OU’s scrimmages. He boasted a .973 fielding percentage, committing just four errors in 150 chances while assisting on 28 double plays last season. He was also named NJCAA co-defensive player of the year.
“Yeah, he’s a great defender,” Johnson said. “There’s no doubt about that. I think he’s like an old soul on the infield. He communicates well with Jackson, which is a really good thing, and I think that’s the fun in what he does defensively.”
Nicklaus enjoys Cape Cod despite ankle injury
Nicklaus, OU’s starting second baseman last season, knew leadership positions had to be filled, so he continued to put in work during the offseason.
Nicklaus revealed he had been nursing an ankle injury throughout the last month of the season, before joining the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod League.
After 10 games, Nicklaus had to stop baseball activity to further heal his ankle, but the brief time spent in Cape Cod taught him a lot.
“I’m blessed that I had the opportunity to go out there and experience it,” Nicklaus said. “Definitely a great learning experience. I had to deal with some failure — a lot of people do up there — so I feel that’s helped me out a lot to be a more mature baseball player.”
