OU baseball: Skip Johnson, Sooners announce pitching rotation for opening weekend

Oklahoma pitchers junior Jake Bennett and redshirt sophomores David Sandlin and Chazz Martinez were named the starting rotation for the opening weekend at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, the team announced on Wednesday.
𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧#Sooners | #COMPETE pic.twitter.com/nCiAqdAWTa— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 16, 2022
The Sooners will open the season with Bennett on Friday afternoon against Auburn. Sandlin will receive the nod on Saturday night against Arizona, while Martinez will close out the weekend slate against Michigan.
Bennett accumulated an ERA of 6.34 In 16 appearances and 55.1 innings pitched last season. The Bixby native also struck out 60 batters and only gave up seven home runs and 13 walks. He finished the season with a 4-3 record.
Transferring from Eastern Oklahoma State College, Sandlin is scheduled to make his debut on night two of opening weekend. Last season, the former Mountaineer went 9-2 with one save in 13 appearances. In 65 innings, he struck out 100 batters and boasted a 3.18 ERA.
Another transfer for the Sooners, Martinez comes from Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California. In 2021, he had a 3-1 record, struck out 44 batters and held his opponents to a .189 batting average in 38.0 innings. His older brother Renae Martinez played catcher for OU in 2016-17.
Oklahoma kicks off its 2022 campaign against Auburn at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.