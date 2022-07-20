OU baseball: Skip Johnson promotes Reggie Willits to associate head coach

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson announced Wednesday the promotion of volunteer assistant Reggie Willits to associate head coach.
NEWS | @CoachJohnsonOU announced today that @Reggie_Willits has been promoted to associate head coach.#Sooners | #CHAOUS— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) July 20, 2022
Willits joined OU’s staff in January as an assistant for the 2022 season. He helped the Sooners garner their first Big 12 title since 2013 and first College World Series championship series appearance since 1994.
"Reggie did an outstanding job with our offense and outfielders this season, and played a large role in our team's success," Johnson said in a statement. "We're excited for him to join our staff full time and look forward to building on our offensive and team success from this season into the future."
He previously served as the New York Yankees’ first base coach from 2018-21. The former Oklahoma outfielder was also selected in the seventh round of the 2003 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. Willits will attempt to get OU back to the CWS after losing an astounding 11 players to the first-year player draft.
The Sooners fell to Mississippi 2-0 in the CWS finals in June.
