OU baseball: Skip Johnson gets 100th win with Sooners in 10-4 defeat of Kansas

In the first game of their weekend conference series, the Sooners soundly defeated Kansas, 10-4, claiming head coach Skip Johnson’s 100th win at Oklahoma.
A sacrifice fly and a hit to left tallied two runs for the Jayhawks (17-12, 1-6 Big 12) in the top of the first inning. Oklahoma (15-14, 2-5) responded with a leadoff home run to left field by redshirt junior centerfielder Tanner Tredaway and a deep hit to left by redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires, and received assistance with an error at home plate to go ahead, 3-2, after one inning.
Kansas brought another runner to the plate to tie the game, 3-3, in the top of the second inning. Then, both the Jayhawks and Sooners had three batters up, three down in the third inning.
In the top of the fourth inning, an error allowed KU to garner another run, but with bases loaded and no out, redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds struck two batters out and snatched a groundout to get the third out. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Squires led off with a double and was brought in by a sacrifice fly by redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza.
After the fourth inning, Kansas did not score again.A two-run single hit by redshirt sophomore left fielder Diego Muniz and a three-run home run by Squires propelled the Sooners ahead, 9-4, after the fifth inning.
Handing the reins to redshirt junior left-hander Ledgend Smith, with one out and the bases loaded benefited the Sooners, as he picked up the last two outs to send it to the bottom of the sixth inning. During his time on the mound, he only allowed two hits and no runs, with a career-high of three innings pitched.
A single into center field by redshirt sophomore second baseman Conor McKenna moved Squires past home plate and increased the lead to 10-4. An uneventful eighth inning kept the score 10-4 going into the final inning of play.
Smith got one more out and then gave right-hander Luke Taggart the ball to close. Taggart got the last two outs and finished the victory for the Sooners. The OU win included two home runs, nine RBIs, and 13 hits that further proved the offensive skill the Sooners have.
“I think the biggest thing is we got a win tonight and we just gotta keep doing what we’re doing,” Johnson said afterward.
The second game of the series will begin at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 10 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. Oklahoma is seeking its third straight win.
