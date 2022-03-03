OU baseball: Skip Johnson comments on MLB lockout, previews Shriners Children's Collegiate Classic

Oklahoma (5-2) is fresh off winning two of three games against Northwestern State last weekend after moving the series to Globe Life Park in Arlington due to winter weather in Norman.
The Sooners received dominant performances from their pitching staff and their offense in the Feb. 27 series finale against the Demons to clinch the series 2-1. Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Chazz Martinez struck out 14 batters through seven innings. Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus and redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham both recorded home runs to back the defense.
Now the Sooners now prepare to face No. 7 LSU, UCLA and No. 17 Tennessee in their third-ever appearance in the Shriners Children’s Collegiate Classic in Houston. To preview the tournament, head coach Skip Johnson met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are three things to know ahead of Friday’s first pitch:
Johnson comments on MLB lockout
MLB imposed a lockout in December of 2021 due to a stalemate between players and owners concerning the competitive balance tax meant to even the playing field between the top payroll teams and the low payroll teams. The tax states that any teams that go over a certain payroll threshold will have to pay a percentage per dollar over the threshold.
Major league players are pushing for a higher threshold, allowing them the possibility of higher pay, while the owners would prefer a lower threshold to minimize the risk of them having to pay the baseball equivalent of an overdraft fee.
Since neither side has been willing to give, the start of the 2022 professional season has been canceled through April 6. With the start of the major league season halted, Johnson was asked about the effect that the ensuing uncertainty might have on the college stage.
“I think the biggest thing for me is that major league baseball is major league baseball,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a chance to be ambassadors for baseball. There’s no better ambassadors for baseball than big leaguers, really, but the thing is, we’ve gotta continue to help our game.
“Right now’s a good time for college baseball, because hopefully we’ll get some ESPN deals and stuff like that to play on Opening Day, but we’re not major league baseball, we’re amateur baseball.”
Tournament challenge
With the tough slate awaiting OU in the Shriners tournament, the event could be perceived as a test of the Sooners’ true depth and talent, but Johnson thinks otherwise.
“Our barometer was the first weekend,” Johnson said. “I mean, three of those teams the first weekend were in Omaha in the last three years.”
That barometer was the season opener in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, where Oklahoma won two of three against Auburn, Arizona and Michigan. The Sooners shut out Auburn 3-0 on Feb. 18 before falling to Arizona 14-4 on Feb. 19 and recovering the next day with a 6-1 victory over Michigan.
In the past, Sooner magic has been hard at work at Shriners. Prior to COVID-19 canceling the remainder of the 2020 season, former OU pitcher Dane Acker threw a no-hitter against LSU at Shriners and the Sooners were ranked No. 9 nationally, playing some of their best ball under Johnson.
“It is a good opportunity for our kids,” Johnson said. "It’s another opportunity for us — win or lose — to learn how they perform in that environment. … If we take it any more than that, then we aren’t going to get anything out of it.”
Jackson Nicklaus, Chazz Martinez emerge
After notching his first hits as a Sooner at Globe Life Field, Nicklaus appears poised to carve out an everyday role in the Sooners’ lineup.
He recorded his first two college hits on February 26, owning half of the Sooners hits in that game against NSU, and later notched his first home run — a two-run shot into the right-field bullpen — on February 27. Nicklaus boasts a .375 batting average through four games and eight plate appearances.
“He’s going to be a good player,” Johnson said. “We can’t think this guy’s Wally Pipp yet. I mean yeah, I would love that guy to be incredible, but let’s live it realistically and try to keep him grounded.”
Martinez has also burst onto the scene early for OU after transferring from Orange Coast College. Following a dominant performance against NSU, Martinez boasts a 0.00 ERA through 11.2 innings of work with one walk and 19 strikeouts, while allowing just seven hits and one unearned run.
Martinez struck out every batter in the Demons’ lineup at least once in his second outing of the season. That earned him a selection as the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week, Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors and a selection as one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week.
“One thing that guy does is he really competes,” Johnson said. “I think he was more competitive and comfortable, which is understandable, in his second start versus his first start, and (he needs to) keep working in between starts.”
The Sooners will face No. 7 LSU (7-1) at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
