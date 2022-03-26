OU baseball: Pair of grand slams lifts resilient Sooners to 9-5 win over Baylor — 3 takeaways from series clinching victory

Oklahoma (13-7, 2-0 Big 12) notched its second conference series win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating Baylor (11-11, 0-2) 9-5 in walk-off fashion.
After an eighth inning grand slam by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway tied the game at five, a first-career walk-off grand slam by redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham helped OU come from behind to capture the first two of three games against the Bears.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s victory:
2 innings, 2 slams
OU’s offense dragged through the first seven innings, producing just four fly-outs, one hit batter and one walk while the Sooners hit into four double plays.
The bottom of the eighth inning looked grim even when freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus started Oklahoma off with a walk. Following a groundout, two walks, and a flyout, Tredaway stepped up to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded, and OU trailing 5-1.
In a tense situation, Tredaway came up clutch, blasting a low fastball from Baylor left-hander Matt Voelker over the left field wall for a game tying grand slam to knot the score at five.
“I’m glad that one was my first, for sure.” Tredaway said of his timely first home run with the bases loaded. “Going into that at-bat I felt like my timing was a little off, like earlier in the game, and just told myself before that at-bat, I was like ‘I’m gonna be on-time, I’m gonna be early.’”
“On his chart and stuff (Voelker) had been throwing a bunch of first pitch strikes and stuff, so I was dead-red, ready to go, and so I was on time that time and really got a hold of one.”
Graham followed up in the ninth inning after Baylor brought in right-hander Hambleton Oliver, turning a hanging breaking ball into a grand slam of his own after two singles and a misplayed sacrifice bunt loaded the bases.
“It was pretty neat, not gonna lie, but I knew if I ended up getting out we would get the job done no matter what,” Graham said.
Following the blast to left field, Graham jumped into a mob of water-flinging teammates at home plate and did his due diligence in touching the plate to seal the victory.
“I did step on home, I made sure of it,” Graham said. “I saw some videos of people not stepping on home, it’s one of my biggest fears."
Sooners battle despite rocky start, crowd hangs in
Despite falling behind early, Oklahoma remained undeterred and the crowd stuck with the Sooners. Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher David Sandlin surrendered two runs to the Bears through 5.1 innings, and was credited with one run in the sixth by a batter that was put on during his outing.
Slowly, the Sooners started to swing the momentum back in their favor with stout defense. Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus made a diving stop at second in the sixth to get the runner out at first for the second out of the inning.
“Those things are huge, taking care of the ball… because you get 27 (outs), and they don’t come easy, they come hard,” Johnson said of OU continuing to make plays despite not having the lead.
Oklahoma began stringing hits together in the sixth inning, plating Nicklaus on a single by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz, marking the start of its battle back into the game. However, adversity appeared again when redshirt junior right-hander Jaret Godman surrendered a two-run double in the eighth inning to put Baylor up 5-1.
Instead of surrendering, the Sooners rode two scoreless innings from redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram to hold down the eighth and ninth for Tredaway and Graham’s grand slams.
“If there’s slumps in the game,” Johnson said, “you just gotta keep playing the game.”
Not giving up on their team, the fans seemed to cheer even louder as the Sooners drew three walks in the bottom of the eighth, setting the stage for Tredaway to drive Nicklaus, Robertson, and Muniz home. OU appeared to draw on that energy in the next inning, leading to Graham’s walk-off.
“It was fantastic,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s exciting, the berms are full, and really that’s what we want. (The fans) are our 10th player, so to speak, we’ve got nine players on the field, our 10th player, it’s got to be our home crowd. It has to be.”
Johnson recalls Garrido's old lesson
Ultimately, OU’s performance on Saturday reminded Johnson of a lesson from long ago.
Back when Johnson was pitching coach at Texas, late former Longhorns coach Augie Garrido preached to him about the spirit of baseball, and how having good at bats and being aggressive leads to success.
Johnson was brought full circle when the Sooners did just that against Baylor and it paid off in the end.
“When you think the negative, and you’re timid, and you have that fear, it exploits you,” Johnson said.
“The game has a different spirit. When you attack it, it takes care of you. When you have aggressive at-bats and you’re in control of yourself it takes care of you.”
Next, the Sooners look for the sweep against Baylor, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.
