OU baseball: Opener against Georgia Southern postponed, Sooners to face Eagles in Saturday doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
L. Dale Mitchell

L. Dale Mitchell ballpark during Bark in the Park May 4, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Sooners’ Friday evening game against Georgia Southern has been postponed and OU will now play the Eagles in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m CT on Saturday, April 23 in Norman.

This is the second time the Sooners have faced a postponement this week, as their game against No. 5 Texas Tech in Amarillo was moved to May 4 due to inclement weather. It will also be OU’s fourth doubleheader this season and second-straight Saturday with one after playing Kansas State twice on April 17.

The series will be the first ever matchup between Oklahoma (19-17, 4-8 Big 12) and Georgia Southern (22-14, 9-6 Sun Belt) in baseball. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds and redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett are expected to be OU’s starting pitchers for the doubleheader.

