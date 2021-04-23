OU baseball: Opener against Georgia Southern postponed, Sooners to face Eagles in Saturday doubleheader

The Sooners’ Friday evening game against Georgia Southern has been postponed and OU will now play the Eagles in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m CT on Saturday, April 23 in Norman.
Tonight's game is postponed.
OU and Georgia Southern will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This is the second time the Sooners have faced a postponement this week, as their game against No. 5 Texas Tech in Amarillo was moved to May 4 due to inclement weather. It will also be OU’s fourth doubleheader this season and second-straight Saturday with one after playing Kansas State twice on April 17.
The series will be the first ever matchup between Oklahoma (19-17, 4-8 Big 12) and Georgia Southern (22-14, 9-6 Sun Belt) in baseball. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds and redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett are expected to be OU’s starting pitchers for the doubleheader.
