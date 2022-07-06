 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis announces commitment to Sooners

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Kale Davis has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

Davis previously entered the transfer portal on June 14. The sophomore appeared in 26 games for the Cowboys in 2022 and compiled a 4.25 ERA. He finished his Oklahoma State career with 136 strikeouts. 

In his three seasons with Oklahoma State, Davis had his best outing against Illinois State in which he struck out a career-high seven batters. 

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from Oklahoma City was rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state according to Perfect Game. Davis will help bolster a Sooners pitching staff that will likely see multiple players drafted in next week's 2022 MLB Draft. 

OU coach Skip Johnson now boasts two commitments from the transfer portal this offseason. Before Davis announced his decision, the Sooners added Baylor transfer Kyle Nevin. 

