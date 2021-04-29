OU baseball: 'Not even close to a finished product,' Sooners looking to 'bring it all together' in crucial Bedlam series

The Sooners are facing a tall task.
After 2-1 series losses to Georgia Southern and Kansas State the last two weekends, Oklahoma is thirsting for victory. With a weekend series against No. 24 Oklahoma State, split between one game in Stillwater and two in Norman, there’s a great opportunity to satisfy the thirst.
The Sooners’ starting rotation will be led by redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds in the first game of the series. In the 10 games and 48 innings he’s appeared in this season, Olds has had 61 strikeouts and allowed 49 hits.
“I think the biggest thing with Wyatt is he’s getting more comfortable as a starter,” head coach Skip Johnson said. “What he needs to do to be successful is just to maintain his self-control, be very competitive, have a lot of confidence, and try to throw what they’re not hitting.”
Along with Olds, redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn could potentially have a massive impact in the Bedlam series. With a 3-1 record, Ruffcorn has been a staple closer for the Sooners, with only two runs allowed in 23.2 innings he’s pitched.
In his last outing on April 24, Ruffcorn pitched a season-high three-and-two-thirds innings in relief of redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael. He retired all 11 batters he faced against Georgia Southern to close out OU's lone win in the series.
“He’s kinda a hybrid,” Johnson said. “You might be able to start him, you might be able to close him. He’s a leader. It’s like a breath of fresh air watching him.”
What could stand in the way is the pieces not coming together, though. At times, OU’s pitching has struggled to hold onto leads created by its offense. At others, solid pitching has been wasted by paltry hitting.
“We’re not even close to a finished product,” Johnson said. “We play offense one day, we pitch one day, we play defense okay, and we’ve never really played in all aspects of the game.”
On the other hand, what could profit Oklahoma is the pieces coming together.
“Pitching, hitting, all of it coming together — if we can go out and play like we can and bring it all together, I think (this will) be a really good opportunity for us,” Ruffcorn said.
In the last matchup between the Sooners and Cowboys, OSU had a runner score in the bottom of the ninth inning, narrowly defeating OU, 5-4. A victory would be rewarding for the Sooners’ resume, as they have a 3-8 record against ranked opponents this season. A win would also bring vengeance for the defeat the Sooners suffered on March 30.
“We’re kinda looking at this series as that starting point,” redshirt senior shortstop Brandon Zaragoza said. “Any chance we get to compete against a Big 12 school, we always look at it as an opportunity to continue with what we know we can do.”
Equally significant as facing a ranked in-conference opponent, the chance to square off against an in-state rival looms large. Overall, OSU holds the all-time advantage, 160-142, and has won each series against the Sooners since 2016.
The Bedlam series will commence at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 30 in Stillwater, and will be televised on ESPN+. The next two games of the series will be at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 1 and at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 2 in Norman.
“Playing against Oklahoma State is always a fun opportunity,” Zaragoza said. “They’re one of our rivals, but at the same time, it’s just another opportunity to play baseball. We just have to go out there and execute what we’ve been working on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.