OU baseball: New York Yankees assistant, former Sooners standout Reggie Willits to join team as volunteer coach

New York Yankees assistant coach Reggie Willits will join Oklahoma’s staff as a volunteer coach, Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball reported Thursday.
Willits comes to Norman after six seasons on New York’s staff, where he served as its first base coach and outfield and baserunning coordinator. As part of the move, Britt Bonneau will move into a role as OU’s director of player development.
Willits played at Oklahoma from 2002-2003, where he was a First Team All-Big 12 selection. He finished his college career with a .379 batting average before being selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round of the 2003 MLB Draft.
Willits will join Clay Van Hook and Clay Overcash as assistants on head coach Skip Johnson’s staff. He will officially join after serving out the remainder of his contract with New York.
The Sooners finished fifth in the Big 12 last season with a 27-28 (11-13 Big 12) record.
