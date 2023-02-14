OU baseball leaning on younger leaders after losing 11 to MLB draft

Often, you'll find Oklahoma baseballers, led by key returner Kendall Pettis, eating tacos at Volcano on Lindsey Street in Norman.
“It’s going to take a while for everybody to start holding together and everything, but I think we do a good job hanging out outside of baseball, not just on the field,” Pettis said.
OU, led by Pettis, sophomore infielders Wallace Clark and Jackson Nicklaus and sophomore outfielder John Spikerman, has experienced lots of chances since falling to Mississippi in the national championship last summer. those four familiar faces are part of a returning squad hoping to build connection despite losing the majority of last season's CWS roster.
With 11 players drafted and 31 new names added, not much looks the same for the Sooners heading into their 2023 opener against California Baptist at 3 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
Coach Skip Johnson thinks the quartet can lead by example and guide his revitalized roster in the right direction.
“I think those guys and their leadership throughout the fall and going into the spring will help our young guys and our new guys that are transfers,” Johnson said. “They will help with the expectations. Whether it’s working early, working late, working extra, working harder, or taking more of a purpose in what they do. We have seen that leadership from these four young men.”
For Johnson, he knows leadership is ultimately established by a player’s own will.
“They’ve got to leave their mark on other players,” Johnson said. “Like, ‘this is how we go about business, we’re going to do this, we’re going to act like this, we’re going to dress like this.’ You’ve got to have discipline.
"It’s hard getting used to at first, but after a while, it becomes a part of who they are, and they can leave that mark on the kid that’s sitting in the same room with them. The leadership they have shown has been incredible.”
That mark is something Nicklaus, a standout at second base, is embracing entering the season. He finished tied for second in home runs (11) and runs (48) scored among freshmen in program history last season.
After his success, Nicklaus is looking forward to what he and his teammates will bring to this year’s team.
“We wanted to be part of a group of men that were going to put this program on the map and put us with the leaders of college baseball teams,” Nicklaus said. “It’s exciting to know that it’s our team. Last year we felt like we were role players, but now we have had to take on a leadership role in this club. We are excited to leave our mark.”
The Sooners’ trip to Omaha ended after being swept by Mississippi in the three-game championship series.
Despite reaching the MCWS for the first time in over a decade, OU is looking to find its way back for a second year, but it won’t be solely on Johnson’s shoulders.
“This is a player-led team,” Nicklaus said. “We want to be a player-led team out of a coach-fed team, so we’re trying to basically see what we can do as leaders and see what we can do to take us back to Omaha and win two more games than the last time we were there.”
That leadership, although demonstrated on the field, is built during time spent away from the sport.
Spikerman is familiar with time spent away from the game. He spent most of the offseason before his freshman season nursing an injury.
Accredited with being a major contributor to the Sooners’ postseason run, the outfielder acknowledges the space from the game, although difficult, was crucial to his development.
“Last fall was tough, a different perspective,” Spikerman said. “Sitting out in the dugout on the rails, sitting next to Reg and Skip, you get to learn a lot about what’s going on in the game. I think that helped me a lot. Actually being able to play now because I got to gain a lot of knowledge from just sitting and watching from the outside.”
With the immense roster changes, roles have been altered and players have had to learn new positions. However, as OU’s coach puts it, “A baseball player is a baseball player.”
One of those players is Clark. Formally known solely as a third baseman, Clark has had to adapt and will most likely make his debut behind home plate at some point this season.
His dedication and willingness to develop is rooted in what he learned from past OU players.
“You have to be humble in your beginnings, you develop as you go, and you learn and grow from all the older guys,” Clark said. “Learning from them, I was able to adapt some similar habits, working extra, going late, going early, and just kind of growing as a player and then growing as an individual as well.”
With a MCWS trip under his belt, Clark feels he is ready to step into the leadership role that helped mold him into the player and person he is today. Although in a new position on the field and off, Clark hopes to lead the team in the same direction.
“Now I feel like as an individual and as a player, I’m ready to lead the other guys—young guys coming in,” Clark said. “I can teach them what this program is about.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
