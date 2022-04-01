OU baseball: Kendall Pettis, Brett Squires injury update — 3 things to know ahead of Sooners vs No. 8 Texas in Arlington

As conference play continues, Oklahoma (15-8, 2-1 Big 12) heads to the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington for a three game series against Red River rival No. 8 Texas (19-8, 1-2 Big 12).
The Sooners are looking to capitalize on Texas’ 12-9 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday, and carry over the momentum from their own 7-6 victory over in-state rival No. 6 Oklahoma State Tuesday evening.
Here are three things to know ahead of the Sooners’ upcoming series:
Pettis, Squires injury updates
After colliding with UTSA’s shortstop trying to steal second base on March 13 and suffering an elbow injury, it has been almost three weeks since Kendall Pettis has taken the field for the Sooners.
The Sooners will likely be careful in how they bring Pettis back in an effort to keep the redshirt sophomore outfielder healthy.
Pettis has tallied seven hits, one home run that came in the Sooners’ 5-4 extra inning loss against LSU in Houston, seven RBIs and nine stolen bases on the season.
“Kendall can run bases,” Head Coach Skip Johnson said. “He can’t hit yet. His (injury) is really day-to-day so to speak.”
After a botched bunt attempt in the Sooners’ 10-4 over Air Force on March 15, Brett Squires hasn’t taken the field in over two weeks. He was hit on the left thumb by the pitch while squaring around, and the result was a chipped bone and 10 stitches.
Johnson said Squires just got his stitches out, but revealed the redshirt junior utility player has not been cleared to hit yet. Squires has eight hits on 21 at bats this season, having scored three runs and notching four RBI’s and drawing five walks through his 10 played games, eight of which he started.
However, Johnson did say Squires has been medically cleared to pitch and could hop on the mound in a game soon. Having worked with Squires on pitching during practice last season, Johnson seems confident he can deliver.
“I’m telling you, two Tuesdays in a row it’s been really good on the mound. (We) probably should have used him on the mound last year,” Johnson said. “But I gotta find the right places to put him in, where he doesn’t feel like the weight of the world is on his shoulders.”
Horton pitches for 1st time collegiately
After missing Oklahoma’s 2021 season with a UCL injury that required Tommy John Surgery, redshirt freshman Cade Horton returned for 2022 and wasted no time in making his presence known on the field.
So far this season, Horton has scored 17 runs, owns four doubles and a triple, has 12 RBI’s to his name, and has one home run through 23 games. The Norman native has primarily played third base this season, a change from his typical shortstop spot, which is firmly locked down by star redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham.
But it wasn’t easy for Horton to sit out his first collegiate season, especially after he was expected to contribute to the Sooners’ pitching staff in 2021.
On May 11 of last year, Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State 7-3 in a standalone nonconference game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. Horton’s inability to play stung even more that evening, as the right hander hails from Norman and is all too familiar with the Bedlam rivalry.
“I remember us playing that game last year and he sat behind me on the bus,” Johnson said. “He looked out the window all night long. It burned something in his soul, it meant something to him.”
Horton took the mound in a game for the first time since his surgery against Oklahoma State on Tuesday night back at ONEOK Field in Tulsa where he lamented his injury a year ago. The right-hander surrendered one walk in the inning, but recorded a ground out and his first strikeout with the Sooners, finishing the top of the ninth inning by getting Cowboys outfielder Jake Thompson to swing and miss.
Horton’s solid ninth inning held the Cowboys to their 6-5 lead, allowing the Sooners to tie and later win the game in the bottom of the frame.
“He said ‘If we tie this game, let me go another inning,’” Johnson said. “I’m like ‘No man, you’re just coming off Tommy John, we gotta keep it right there.’ … We gotta look out for that kid too. This will be a second day off throwing in a live deal. We’ll know more today if he can bounce back or not. I was really proud of him.”
“That’s who Cade is. He’s talented, but he cares a lot, and you can’t teach that. The care, you can’t teach it.”
Texas in Texas
The Longhorns are ranked No. 8 by D1 Baseball, and four of the top 10 hitters in the league in batting average don burnt orange jerseys.
“If you’re a pitcher and you don’t let your defense play, it means you’re selfish. You try to strike everybody out means you’re selfish,” Johnson said bluntly. “They’re gonna have to make plays and those guys are good, there’s no doubt about that.”
The Sooners are 18-47 all time against the Longhorns, and have an 11-26 all time record when playing them on the road. Undeterred by the less-than-favorable record, Johnson laid out the plan clearly on Thursday.
“Those guys are human, just like everybody else is human," Johnson said. "We gotta go right at them."
Eleven Texas natives are listed on the Sooners roster, and the gravity of those players facing the home state team in the home state has not gone unnoticed by Oklahoma’s head coach who was the Longhorn’s pitching coach from 2007-16.
“I think it’s huge. The kids are excited to go back home where some of their siblings or cousins or somebody can come to the game. (But) it puts an unrealistic pressure on those kids too.”
The first pitch of the Sooners’ rivalry series is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 in Arlington.
