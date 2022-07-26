OU baseball: Junior college outfielder Barrett Riebock announces commitment to transfer to Sooners

Oklahoma received a commitment Tuesday from Paris Junior College transfer junior outfielder Barrett Riebock.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma for the ‘23/‘24 season, Boomer Sooner! pic.twitter.com/dHKum2aDyD— Barrett Riebock (@BarrettRiebock) July 26, 2022
Riebock played 54 games in 2022, posting a .424 batting average, with 39 RBIs and four home runs. He also scored 80 runs and stole 58 bases for the Dragons.
The junior outfielder is the fifth player to transfer to the Sooners this offseason. He’ll join Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis, Texas Tech transfer relief pitcher Jamie Hitt and Virginia transfer relief pitcher Blake Bales. Baylor outfielder Kyle Nevin committed to OU from the transfer portal but signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Oklahoma ended its 2022 season with a 2-0 loss to Mississippi in the College World Series Finals.
