 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU baseball: Junior college outfielder Barrett Riebock announces commitment to transfer to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Skip Johnson

OU baseball head coach Skip Johnson talks to the Sooners during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma received a commitment Tuesday from Paris Junior College transfer junior outfielder Barrett Riebock.

Riebock played 54 games in 2022, posting a .424 batting average, with 39 RBIs and four home runs. He also scored 80 runs and stole 58 bases for the Dragons. 

The junior outfielder is the fifth player to transfer to the Sooners this offseason. He’ll join Oklahoma State transfer pitcher Kale Davis, Texas Tech transfer relief pitcher Jamie Hitt and Virginia transfer relief pitcher Blake Bales. Baylor outfielder Kyle Nevin committed to OU from the transfer portal but signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being selected in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. 

Oklahoma ended its 2022 season with a 2-0 loss to Mississippi in the College World Series Finals.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments