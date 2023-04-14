'That's baseball': John Spikerman confident his sophomore slump will eventually turn around

As a freshman last season, John Spikerman gave Oklahoma a much-needed offensive boost when he returned from injury midseason.
Spikerman, who batted leadoff in all 16 of OU’s postseason games, finished the 2022 season with a .317 batting average, two home runs and 15 RBIs with 30 runs scored.
Entering the 2023 season, Spikerman was a preseason All-Big 12 selection and one of a few returning contributors. However, he’s battled a sophomore slump, with just a .203 batting average.
“That’s baseball,” Spikerman said Thursday. “I’m not too worried about it. I know at some point it’s going to turn around, whether it’s tomorrow, or two weeks from now, or two months or maybe it’s not going to happen soon.
“That’s just the way it goes sometimes, and I understand that.”
Spikerman currently sits eighth on the team with a batting average that has only been better than .200 three times this season. Even in the midst of his current struggles, the outfielder is staying with what he knows best.
“I’m still going to stick to my plan and my approach,” Spikerman said. “I’m going to give it everything I got, day in and day out.”
Although it’s only Spikerman’s second season at OU, he’s viewed as a leader by his teammates and one of the more experienced players on the roster after Oklahoma lost 11 players to the MLB draft.
Despite his willingness to lead, Spikerman is still looking for guidance in his young career, and it has been volunteer assistant coach Russell Raley who has provided that.
Raley, a former player from 2003-06 and an assistant coach from 2008-11, decided to return to OU this season as a volunteer assistant after spending the last five years at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The infield and offensive coach is also brothers with Brooks Raley, a reliever for the New York Mets.
His presence on the team and his understanding about the game of baseball have impacted Spikerman and guided him in the midst of his struggles.
“He’s the best,” Spikerman said. “He is the guy you can go to when you’re struggling. Haven’t met many people who are more knowledgeable than him on the swing and the offensive side of the baseball. … I’m considered an older guy on this young team, so he is someone to go to when maybe you feel a little lost.”
As Spikerman looks ahead to a weekend series against No. 21 Texas Tech (23-11, Big 12 4-5), he knows he needs to break the game down in order to find success.
“We just need to play the game,” Spikerman said. “Take one pitch at a time, like we’re always preaching. Really just focus on our plan and our approach. We don’t let the game attack us, you know, attack the game.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.