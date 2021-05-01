OU baseball: Jason Ruffcorn dominates in relief as Sooners beat Oklahoma State, 5-3, to clinch series

The Sooners (22-19, 6-8 Big 12) earned a series-clinching victory in Norman on Saturday, beating Oklahoma State (24-14-1, 7-10) 5-3.
Oklahoma took the lead in the second inning after a walk and an RBI single from redshirt freshman designated hitter Jimmy Crooks scored two runs. The Cowboys cut into the lead in the third on a sacrifice fly. The run went against starting pitcher Jake Bennett, who was taken out after just two-and-one-third innings pitched.
Bennett was replaced by redshirt senior Jason Ruffcorn, who gave up two more runs across the fourth and fifth innings. OSU’s 3-2 lead held until the seventh inning, when redshirt sophomore outfielder Brett Squires hit a two-run home run to put the Sooners in front.
𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩. 𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙨.— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 1, 2021
His second of the series and fifth of the season.#LaunchPad | https://t.co/dmDKjVQsDL pic.twitter.com/pAx3WT2hnL
OU scored an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI double from redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna before Ruffcorn closed out the game with three-straight strikeouts. In all, Ruffcorn struck out 10 batters in six-and-two-thirds innings pitched — his longest outing of the season. He earned his fourth pitching win on 111 pitches.
With the win, the Sooners have earned their first Bedlam series victory since 2016. The series finale will be played at 4 p.m CT on Sunday in Norman, and will be televised on ESPNU. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael will be the starting pitcher for OU.
