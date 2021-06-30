OU baseball: Former Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli to compete in 2021 All-Stars Futures Game

Former Oklahoma pitcher Cade Cavalli has been selected to play in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game.
The future is here.Here are the rosters for the @siriusxm Futures Game, to be played on July 11th. pic.twitter.com/cZp8fcA2XZ— MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2021
Cavalli is the Washington Nationals’ No. 1 ranked prospect, according to MLB. The 6-foot-4 pitcher is also the No. 77 ranked prospect in baseball and he leads all minor-league pitchers in strikeouts this season with 88.
The Nationals selected Cavalli with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. The 22-year old was promoted to the Nationals’ Class AA affiliate Harrisburg Senators on June 14.
A three-year starter for the Sooners, Cavalli transitioned from being a two-way player to focusing exclusively on pitching as a junior during the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19.
The Futures Game will be played at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 11 in Denver.
