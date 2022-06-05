 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Former Sooners outfielder Steele Walker receives call-up from Texas Rangers

  • Updated
  • 0
Walker taps

Junior outfielder Steele Walker taps helmets with junior outfielder Cade Harris after hitting a home run April 13.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooners outfielder Steele Walker was called up to the Major Leagues by the Texas Rangers and will make his big league debut against the Seattle Mariners Sunday.

After being assigned to the Rangers during spring training, Walker has spent the entire 2022 season with the Triple-A Round Rock Express and hit a career-high .297 with three home runs, and nine RBIs in just 20 games. The fourth-year pro spent time on the injured list to begin the season before being reinstated on May 3. 

Walker played for OU from 2016-18, finishing his collegiate career with a .326 batting average, 24 home runs and 136 RBIs. He was selected 46th overall in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and was traded to the Rangers in 2019. 

Walker is the first Major League player ever with the first name "Steele," per the Rangers. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

