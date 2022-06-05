OU baseball: Former Sooners outfielder Steele Walker receives call-up from Texas Rangers

Former Sooners outfielder Steele Walker was called up to the Major Leagues by the Texas Rangers and will make his big league debut against the Seattle Mariners Sunday.
It's official: Steele Walker, Texas Ranger! pic.twitter.com/3cRRcLWBSS— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 5, 2022
After being assigned to the Rangers during spring training, Walker has spent the entire 2022 season with the Triple-A Round Rock Express and hit a career-high .297 with three home runs, and nine RBIs in just 20 games. The fourth-year pro spent time on the injured list to begin the season before being reinstated on May 3.
Walker played for OU from 2016-18, finishing his collegiate career with a .326 batting average, 24 home runs and 136 RBIs. He was selected 46th overall in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and was traded to the Rangers in 2019.
Walker is the first Major League player ever with the first name "Steele," per the Rangers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.