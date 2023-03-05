OU baseball finishes 2-1 at Frisco College Baseball Classic, Dakota Harris named MVP

Oklahoma (6-5) went 2-1 at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco from Friday-Sunday.

The Sooners defeated California (7-3) 9-5 and Mississippi State (7-5) 15-9 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before falling to Ohio State (4-6) 12-9 on Sunday.

Four OU players made the Frisco Classic all-tournament team, including junior infielder Dakota Harris, sophomore infielder Jackson Nicklaus, sophomore outfielder John Spikerman and freshman catcher Easton Carmichael. Harris won MVP of the tournament.

Here are three takeaways from the weekend:

Nicklaus powers Sooners over Golden Bears

Nicklaus led the Sooners over Cal on Friday.

The Overland Park, Kansas native went 2-for-5 with two home runs against the Golden Bears. Nicklaus launched hits first in the fourth inning to put OU on the board with a two-run shot.

His second home run was another two-run blast, this time in the fifth inning to extend OU’s lead to 6-4.

Nicklaus’ first multi-home run game of his OU career gives him three long balls this season, the only Sooner to have multiple home runs in 2023. In addition, he has nine RBIs and leads all eligible Sooners with a .649 slugging percentage.

Junior left-handed pitcher Carter Campbell earned his first pitching win of 2023 with four innings in relief of redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Kale Davis.

Carmichael, Garza-Gongora hit first career home runs against Bulldogs

Freshmen Carmichael and Rocco Garza-Gongora both hit their first-career home runs in OU’s romp of Mississippi State.

Carmichael earned his fourth multi-hit game of the season with a 3-for-4 outing and five RBIs. Three of his RBIs came on a three-run home run to give OU the lead in the second inning, Carmichael’s first collegiate home run.

Garza-Gongora went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. He pinch hit for freshman infielder Caden Powell in the third inning and extended OU’s lead to 8-4 with his first collegiate home run, a two-run shot.

In all, the Sooners recorded 18 hits against the Bulldogs, the most they’ve had this season. Junior right-handed pitcher Jettt Lodes earned the win with three relief innings.

Harris earns tournament MVP after torrid weekend

Harris went 10-for-17 in the three games to earn Frisco Classic MVP.

The Land O’ Lakes, Florida, native started the weekend with a 4-for-5 outing against Cal. Harris’ highlight came in the third inning when he gave OU a 5-4 lead with an RBI single.

He recorded four hits again with three RBIs the next day against MSU. Harris hit a two-run single in the third inning to give the Sooners a 5-4 lead before extending OU’s lead to 12-7 with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Harris capped the tournament with a 2-for-6 day against the Buckeyes, recording a two-run double to tie the game at five in the fifth inning.

Harris ranks second amongst eligible OU players with a .408 batting average and leads the Sooners with 17 RBIs.

Next, OU starts a two-game series against UNLV (5-6) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.