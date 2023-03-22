OU baseball falls 8-6 to Dallas Baptist at home despite comeback attempt

Oklahoma (13-8) fell to Dallas Baptist (14-7) 8-6 after the Sooners almost pulled off a comeback on Tuesday.
OU led 6-5 in the ninth before right-handed pitcher Aaron Weber allowed a single up the middle from Dallas Baptist’s Nate Rombach, which scored two runs.
Here are the three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss:
Johnson turns to bullpen
Sooners coach Skip Johnson pulled seven pitchers out of the bullpen during Tuesday’s loss.
After freshman Julien Hachem, who made his first career start on the mound, committed three errors and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in the first inning, Johnson turned to righty Carson Atwood. The junior had his most impressive performance of the season, allowing no hits or runs in four innings and striking out one.
After his impressive outing, the Ardmore native improved his ERA from 4.70 to 3.09.
Redshirt senior Braden Carmichael, juniors Carter Campbell, Gray Harrison and Carson Pierce and Weber also entered in relief. In the ninth, Weber had three errors, three walks and one hit which resulted in three runs. Tuesday’s game marked his third loss of the season.
After Weber’s struggles in the ninth, Calhoun came in to close. Calhoun allowed no hits or runs.
Clark returns to lineup
Sophomore Wallace Clark made his first appearance at the plate since March 7. The third baseman was removed from the lineup during the Sooners’ win over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas due to an injury.
After three scoreless innings against Dallas Baptist, the infielder put OU on the board. During his at-bat in the fourth inning, Clark hit a ball to center field and singled in sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus.
Clark also added more. The infielder reached first on a Dallas Baptist throwing error and scored junior right fielder Bryce Madron. This tied the game heading into the sixth inning.
The Tulsa native finished the night 1 of 3 with two RBIs. Before his injury, Clark held a .216 batting average, but due to his performance against the Patriots, he raised it to .225.
Tough ninth inning
The Sooners allowed three runs in the first inning to hand Dallas Baptist an early lead, however, after a fifth-inning rally and four innings of scoring, it looked like OU would earn its second consecutive comeback win after it defeated then-No. 11 TCU 7-5 on Sunday.
The Patriots rallied in the ninth and after three RBIs, took the lead.
Clark made it to base on a walk and redshirt junior designated hitter Kendall Pettis singled to center field, but it wasn’t enough. Sophomore center fielder John Spikerman ended the inning with a strikeout.
After the loss, OU will look to sure up its pitching rotation before its second Big 12 series of the season. The Sooners will travel on the road to face Kansas State at 6 p.m. Friday in Manhattan, Kansas.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley. Ansley Chambers copy edited this story.
