OU baseball: Despite losses to Georgia Southern, Skip Johnson impressed with Sooners' improved pitching

Coming into its weekend series with Oklahoma, Georgia Southern (24-15, 9-6 Sun Belt) led its conference in several offensive statistics, including batting average and RBIs. The Sooners (20-19, 4-8 Big 12) knew they’d have a challenge on their hands, but took it head on.
OU pitchers held the Eagles to under five runs in all three games of the series, doing their best to support an offense that couldn’t deliver in Saturday’s doubleheader. Georgia Southern was held scoreless in 19 of the 27 innings played in the series, including seven straight in Sunday’s 14-4 victory.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Jake Bennett took the mound for the first game of the series. He struck out five batters in five innings pitched, giving up just two earned runs out of four allowed. The four relief pitchers who came in after Bennett combined to give up just one hit, and gave up zero runs to the Eagles in a 4-1 loss. Bennett was hit with the pitching loss in the game, putting his record at 3-3 in 2021.
In the second game of the doubleheader, redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds started. Like Bennett, he gave up two earned runs, allowing just four hits and striking out five batters. He went longer than Bennett, going five-and-two-thirds innings before being taken out.
The three relief pitchers after Olds combined to strike out seven batters, giving up just one earned run on two hits. Redshirt senior right-hander Luke Taggart gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and suffered his fifth pitching loss of the season in a 3-2 defeat.
“If you look at their averages, they’re a pretty good hitting team,” redshirt senior right-hander Jason Ruffcorn said. “But being able to get ahead in the count was something we put an emphasis on, and then it was about making our pitches and not trying to do too much.”
Ruffcorn took the mound for the series finale on Sunday, giving up no runs or hits in three-and-two-third innings. He entered the game after redshirt sophomore left-hander Braden Carmichael, who gave up four runs and eight hits in four-and-one-third innings, striking out six batters.
This time, the Sooners’ offense came through to support the pitching, scoring 13 unanswered runs after the second inning. The offensive explosion, along with Ruffcorn’s dominance on the mound, allowed the Sooners to avoid the sweep. Ruffcorn earned the pitching win, giving him a 3-1 record in 2021.
“It makes it easier to pitch when the offense gets going,” said Ruffcorn. “Whenever you see guys like (Tyler Hardman), (Jimmy) Crooks, (Peyton Graham), (Tanner Tredaway), and (Brett) Squires all swinging well. Just seeing them being able to roll with it is awesome.”
In total, the Sooners gave up 11 combined runs in the series on 21 hits. Series loss aside, head coach Skip Johnson was impressed with how well his pitchers limited Georgia Southern’s offense.
“We’re getting better and better and they’re getting more confident,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of how we finished, and we’re going to continue to grow.”
The Sooners will have four days off before Friday, April 30, when they start a three-game conference series against in-state rival No. 24 Oklahoma State (21-10-1, 6-8). The first game will be in Stillwater, with the final two taking place in Norman. OU has already faced the Cowboys this season, losing 5-4 on March 30 thanks to a walk-off in the ninth inning.
Despite the series loss to Georgia Southern, both Ruffcorn and Johnson knew winning Sunday’s game was vital, and said OU could use it as a spark heading into Bedlam.
"That’s a good sign, because they care," Johnson said of his team responding to the losses with Sunday's win. "It’s mano-a-mano this weekend, and I think they did a good job of competing today and continuing to grow.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.