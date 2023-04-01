OU baseball defeats No. 7 Stanford 6-5 in game 3 of series

Kendall Pettis was not in his usual spot in Oklahoma’s (15-13) lineup on Thursday or Friday.
In fact, he wasn’t there at all.
The junior has missed several games in the regular season due to a shoulder injury, however, he was absent during games one and two of the series against No. 7 Stanford (17-7) because of a two-game suspension he received on March 28 against Wichita State.
After five innings on Saturday, there was still no sign of Pettis. Then, in the sixth, the right fielder emerged from the dugout to pinch hit for redshirt junior Sebastian Orduno.
He struck out looking, but Pettis was instructed to keep his head up — and that is exactly what he did.
With the game tied in the seventh, Pettis smashed a home run into left field that scored freshman catcher Easton Carmichael. His at-bat proved to be the difference in the game and the outfielder embraced the opportunity.
Absolutely 𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐃 🤯@kendall_pettis puts the Sooners back up ✌ with the long ball to left! pic.twitter.com/lSN2bljNLR— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 1, 2023
“I wasn’t really tripping at all,” Pettis said. “I hadn’t seen a pitcher in a couple days… I just put a good swing on it.”
Pettis, who holds .310 batting average, notched his firsthome run of the season on Saturday, but his timely play gave OU the one-run lead that it needed to secure a 6-5 victory over Stanford.
The Sooners have recovered nicely after suffering a 23-11 loss against the Cardinals on Thursday, and Pettis accredits the teams’ success during game three to the Sooners’ shutout victory on Friday.
“Obviously we took that first one on the chin,” Pettis said. “You know, just coming back and getting that win yesterday. Winning is fun, and so it kind of just helped us win this game as well.”
Oklahoma now leads the series 2-1 and will look to take a series win over the No. 7 team in the nation on Sunday, but coach Skip Johnson knows that matchups of this caliber are about growth for his young club.
“Well, I think that every win is big,” Johnson said. “That’s the hard thing about college baseball and development. They’re amateurs, not professionals.”
“Everybody wants us to win, but we’re in a development stage.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
