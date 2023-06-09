 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Assistant coach Clay Overcash steps down

Clay Overcash

Assistant coach Clay Overcash during the Sooners' game against California Baptist University on Feb 18.

 Megan O'Donnell/OU Daily

OU assistant coach Clay Overcash stepped down from his position on the Sooners' coaching staff on Friday.

Overcash served as OU's recruiting coordinator and coached the Sooners' catchers. He also coached first base during games. Overcash joined the Sooners in July 2017 and has spent the past six seasons with the team. 

OU was eliminated from the postseason after suffering an 8-5 loss to East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional.

Tags

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

