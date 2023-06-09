OU baseball: Assistant coach Clay Overcash steps down

OU assistant coach Clay Overcash stepped down from his position on the Sooners' coaching staff on Friday.
SCOOP: @OU_Baseball has an opening on its coaching staff as recruiting coordinator and assistant coach Clay Overcash stepped down today. Overcash spent the last five seasons with the #Sooners and also handled #OU's catchers. https://t.co/bFKxdBQ0D3— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 10, 2023
Overcash served as OU's recruiting coordinator and coached the Sooners' catchers. He also coached first base during games. Overcash joined the Sooners in July 2017 and has spent the past six seasons with the team.
OU was eliminated from the postseason after suffering an 8-5 loss to East Carolina in the Charlottesville Regional.
