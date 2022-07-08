 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Cade Horton earns D1Baseball Freshman All-American honor

Redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 26, 2022.

Redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was named to the D1Baseball Freshman All-American First Team on Friday.

Horton totaled 64 strikeouts and compiled a 4.86 ERA in 14 games in 2022. In the Sooners' 6-2 win over Notre Dame during the College World Series, Horton threw 11 strikeouts and allowed just two runs in six innings. 

The Norman native missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery to repair a torn UCL his right elbow. Horton was rated the No. 2 player in Oklahoma out of high school by Perfect Game and is projected to go No. 32 overall to the Cincinnati Reds in ESPN's latest 2022 MLB mock draft. 

Horton has yet to announce whether he intends to return to OU next season or play professionally. The Sooners finished as the national runner-up after losing to Ole Miss in the College World Series final. 

