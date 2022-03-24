OU baseball: Cade Horton, Brett Squires enter pitching mix — 3 things to know ahead of Baylor series, start of Big 12 play

Oklahoma opens conference play against Baylor at 6:30 p.m on Friday, March 25 in Norman. Producing a 12-7 record in non-conference play, the Sooners now set their sights on fabricating a strong Big 12 campaign.
Head coach Skip Johnson, redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett and redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz met with reporters on Thursday afternoon.
Here are three things to know ahead of the start of OU’s conference slate:
Pitching staff changes
As the pitching staff continues to have its ups and downs, Oklahoma now looks forward to redshirt freshman Cade Horton’s return to the mound. Horton, who was sidelined due to Tommy John surgery in 2021, had returned to the OU lineup as an infielder while rehabilitating his arm.
Now it appears that the 2020 Oklahoma Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year is ready to return to the mound.
“Cade Horton will be in the mix this weekend too, because he faced live hitters on Tuesday and he threw 25 pitches to live hitters and was really good,” Johnson said. “Now we can throw him in a game.”
According to Johnson, redshirt junior utility Brett Squires has also been given an opportunity to work on the mound and could pitch in a game soon.
As the season has progressed, the Sooners have stuck with redshirt junior Jaret Godman as their closer. Despite having registered three saves coming into the series against New Orleans, the right-hander squandered three runs in the last frame and was unable to gather an out as the game on March 18 went to extra innings.
Johnson didn’t mention a change at the position, but instead reiterated that growth can come from facing the fire.
“The one thing that you can always do with Jaret is he's gonna throw strikes,” Johnson said. “I’ll take that if a guy is gonna throw strikes. I'd rather a guy beat me by getting hits than a guy beat me by me trying to pitch away from contact.”
When shortcomings happen, Johnson said it’s important his pitchers keep their confidence high.
“You can see it taking a toll on a young man when he walks off the field and gives up a couple of hits and his head’s down…” Johnson said. “It’s like getting on that bull, if you’re a bull rider you're gonna get thrown off, but you got to keep getting on that bull."
Offense remains strong in New Orleans series; pitching struggles
Until its most recent series against New Orleans, Oklahoma had compiled six consecutive wins while averaging nearly nine runs per game. The OU offense was nearly on par, averaging eight runs against the Privateers.
Coming into the series, the Sooners were feeling good about their offensive game plan, and nothing changed in that aspect.
“I think our coaches put out really good plans the past couple of weeks,” Muniz said. “I mean they always do, but I think as hitters we’ve been really good at sticking through it and attacking the game the way they want us to attack the game."
But defensively, the Sooners didn’t play up to expectations. OU surrendered 29 runs over the weekend to drop two of three in the series. In the rubber match on March 20, the Sooners were unable to cool the Privateers’ bats. New Orleans took advantage of 12 hits and four errors by the OU defense to take the series with an 11-5 victory.
Bennett, who rang up 10 batters in the series opener on March 18, watched the Sooners squander a 6-1 lead after being pulled. However, he continues to push the importance of executing the game plan.
“We're bouncing back well,” Bennett said. “It's still really early in the season, we have a lot of games left. Just gotta put your head down, go to work, and just really continue to address our approach.”
While all sides of the ball have shown flashes of solid baseball, Johnson said he wants his team to continue to work until its reaches a polished final product.
“I think that's the thing that we’ve got to continue to fight for is the consistency of not just one part of our game, just about every part of our game,” Johnson said.
Johnson also hopes those adjustments translate not only to the rest of the season, but to the next level as well.
“My goal as a head coach at the University of Oklahoma,” Johnson said. “Not only is it to win a national championship to win the conference, but also when they leave here and they go off to play professional baseball, or they go somewhere in life that they know they got better at the University of Oklahoma as a baseball player.”
Freshmen making a difference
Over the last 19 games, freshmen infielders Jackson Nicklaus and Max McGwire have earned a spot on the field.
Nicklaus even assumed the leadoff spot when redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham missed the series against UTSA from March 11-13. He has batted .327 with three home runs and has yet to receive an error in 15 appearances.
McGwire has slotted in at designated hitter and first base thus far, batting .250 while notching two RBIs and fielding 1.000 percent in seven appearances.
The early playing time for those two has paid off, as not every young hitter experiences immediate success in college. Johnson referenced how former Sooners infielder Tyler Hardman and two-way player Cade Cavalli played often as freshmen but struggled to acclimate to the college game.
“We played those guys off and on for most of the year and I think there might have been 160 strikeouts or 70 strikeouts between them,” Johnson said. “They got a lot of experience but lost a lot of confidence.”
Hardman went on to boost his freshman year batting average of .207 to .397 in his final year with the Sooners and hit for the cycle that season, while Cavalli went from .202 in 2018 to .319 in 2019.
However, Nicklaus and McGwire haven’t struggled as much as their predecessors, and their teammates have taken notice of their early poise.
“I like to put it like this, those guys make the older guys feel young again,” Muniz said about the pair. “Those guys, definitely difference makers, and they're really good. I think they're gonna be really good at making adjustments coming up.”
