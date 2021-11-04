You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Big 12 releases 2022 schedule; Sooners' 1st conference series set for March 25-27

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kendall Pettis

Redshirt freshman outfielder Kendall Pettis during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Big 12 released its conference schedule Thursday, including Oklahoma’s eight-series slate. 

The Sooners will open conference play with a home series against Baylor from March 25-27. Oklahoma won last season’s three-game series against the Bears in Waco, 2-1.

OU will play rival and reigning co-conference champion Texas in Norman from April 1-3. The Sooners played the Longhorns four times last season, including a season-ending loss in the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City. Texas won the season series, 3-1. 

Bedlam rival Oklahoma State will face the Sooners in Stillwater from April 8-10. Oklahoma played the Cowboys six times last season, more than any other opponent. OU took the conference series, 2-1, but lost the season series, 4-2, including a loss in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. 

Other notable series include a three-game set with reigning co-conference champion TCU in Fort Worth, Texas from May 8-10. The Sooners were swept by the Horned Frogs in a three-game series in Norman last season. 

The Sooners will close out conference play with a road series against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas from May 19-21. OU played the Red Raiders four times last season, losing three out of four games.

The 2022 Big 12 Tournament will take place from May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma finished fifth in the Big 12 last season with a 27-28 (11-13 Big 12) record. The Sooners recently defeated UT-Arlington 10-5 in a fall exhibition in Norman on Oct. 31.

