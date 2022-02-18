OU baseball at State Farm College Baseball Showdown: Sooners fall 14-4 to No. 15 Arizona in 2nd game

Oklahoma opens its 2022 season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, looking to test its mettle against formidable opponents at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Fresh off a less than spectacular 27-28 season in 2021, the Sooners' roster has undergone a transformation via the transfer portal and a handful of position switches. OU is looking to return to the NCAA Tournament again this spring after missing the postseason event for the last three seasons.
Here's a look at OU's performances in this weekend's tournament:
Game 2, Feb. 19: No. 15 Arizona 14, Sooners 4
The Sooners' pitchers surrendered 15 hits and five walks as a staff. Redshirt sophomore junior college transfer David Sandlin earned the start, and allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings The right-hander gave up eight hits, but struck out four batters.
Redshirt junior Ben Abram, redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos and freshmen Creed Watkins and Aaron Calhoun combined for the final 3.1 innings and gave up seven earned runs and hits.
OU was led offensively by redshirt sophomore infielders Peyton Graham and Blake Robertson, who both gained two hits on Saturday. The duo — Oklahoma’s one and two-hole hitters — scored two of OU’s four runs.
After two slow innings, Arizona garnered five runs in the bottom of the third, opening the scoring when Mac Bingham brought in Nik McClaugry and Garen Caulfield. Shortly after, Tanner O’Tremba tripled to right field, letting Daniel Susac and Bingham score. Then, the Wildcats’ Chase Davis drove a ball to center field to score O’Tremba.
In the top of the fourth, Robertson slapped a single while redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt junior Diego Muniz walked to load the bases. Redshirt sophomore infielder Trent Brown singled to right field, scoring two and cutting the deficit to 5-2.
In the top of the fifth, Tredaway’s sacrifice fly to left field drove in redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis, making the score 5-3. But, Arizona’s Tyler Casagrande and Blake Paugh hit back-to-back RBI doubles to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the top of the seventh, Treadaway grounded out to shortstop and Graham scored to reduce Arizona’s lead to 7-4. However, a solo home run by O’Tremba opened a six-run seventh inning from Arizona that put the game away.
Game 1, Feb. 18: Sooners 3, Auburn 0
After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first three plate appearances, Graham opened the 2022 college baseball season scoreboard with his two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Oklahoma tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth, when Tredaway scored on redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton’s groundout.
𝗣𝗚 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗳𝗹𝘆!💻 https://t.co/ZA9Pn6C6Ui@FloBaseball#LaunchPad pic.twitter.com/v9xoHQrcWG— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2022
The Sooners’ pitching staff was lights out, allowing only three hits and three walks. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett pitched five scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and two walks with 48 strikes on 83 pitches. Bennett was awarded a no-contest, as the game was tied at zero when he was pulled.
Mid 3 | 0-0Bennett picks off the runner to end the third.💻 https://t.co/ZA9Pn6C6Ui@FloBaseball pic.twitter.com/qmHGcY3qgy— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2022
Freshman right-handed pitcher Colton Sundloff made his college debut, giving up one hit in two scoreless innings. Redshirt senior left-hander Carter Campbell came in as the setup man for redshirt junior closer Jaret Godman in the top of the eighth inning and earned his first strikeout. He also gained three quick outs to put the Sooners three outs away from the win.
Godman earned his second save of his college career, striking out two and giving up one hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Two of the four hits surrendered by the Sooners were from Tigers first baseman Sonny DiChiara, who went two-for-four with two doubles right in the left-center field gap. Horton showed off his arm at third base on Friday morning, throwing darts across the field to notch three putouts for OU.
Auburn’s pitching staff notched seven strikeouts and only gave up four hits throughout the game. The Tigers’ defense made zero errors, and the Sooners tallied their first of the season in the second inning when Muniz bobbled a routine ground-ball. His throw to first base was beaten out by Auburn outfielder Blake Rambusch.
