OU baseball at State Farm College Baseball Showdown: Sooners defeat Auburn 3-0 in season opener

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Auburn (0-1) 3-0 on Friday afternoon in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
After going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first three plate appearances, Sooners redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham opened the 2022 college baseball season scoreboard with his two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
𝗣𝗚 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝗳𝗹𝘆!💻 https://t.co/ZA9Pn6C6Ui@FloBaseball#LaunchPad pic.twitter.com/v9xoHQrcWG— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2022
Oklahoma tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth, when redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway scored on redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton’s groundout.
The Sooners’ pitching staff was lights out, allowing only three hits and three walks. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Jake Bennett pitched five scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and two walks with 48 strikes on 83 pitches. Bennett was awarded a no-contest, as the game was tied at zero when he was pulled.
Mid 3 | 0-0Bennett picks off the runner to end the third.💻 https://t.co/ZA9Pn6C6Ui@FloBaseball pic.twitter.com/qmHGcY3qgy— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) February 18, 2022
Freshman right-handed pitcher Colton Sundloff made his college debut, giving up one hit in two scoreless innings. Redshirt senior left-hander Carter Campbell came in as the setup man for redshirt junior closer Jaret Godman in the top of the eighth inning and earned his first strikeout. He also gained three quick outs to put the Sooners three outs away from the win.
Godman earned his second save of his college career, striking out two and giving up one hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Two of the four hits surrendered by the Sooners were from Tigers first baseman Sonny DiChiara, who went two-for-four with two doubles right in the left-center field gap. Horton showed off his arm at third base on Friday morning, throwing darts across the field to notch three putouts for OU.
Auburn’s pitching staff notched seven strikeouts and only gave up four hits throughout the game. The Tigers’ defense made zero errors, and the Sooners tallied their first of the season in the second inning when redshirt junior infielder Diego Muniz bobbled a routine ground-ball. His throw to first base was beaten out by Auburn outfielder Blake Rambusch.
Oklahoma is back in action at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, against No. 15 Arizona in Arlington.
