'We'll continue to grow': OU's season ends with 8-5 loss to East Carolina in Charlottesville Regional

Oklahoma’s (32-28) season came to an end after falling 8-5 to East Carolina (47-18) in the Charlottesville Regional on Sunday.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
OU’s pitching struggles continue
Sophomore James Hitt earned the start for the Sooners’ do-or-die matchup, but OU’s struggles on the mound remained evident.
Hitt got off to a clean start, but eventually gave up three runs in the third to give the Pirates an early lead. The Texas Tech transfer surrendered five hits, five runs and a walk in four innings.
The Sooners have searched for a steady arm all season, and have found that in redshirt senior Braden Carmichael. The left–hander finished the season with a team-best 3.39 ERA and worked his way from a reliever to a starter.
“I’m really proud of Braden,” coach Skip Johnson said. “We needed him and he showed up and pitched like he is capable of pitching, and I will do everything in my power to get him to move on in professional baseball.
“Because professional baseball needs young men like that.”
With Carmichael capping off his final season with OU on Sunday, the Sooners must look ahead to what is next. The pitching staff struggles are evident. However, Johnson plans on rallying his squad and embracing new arrivals as he looks ahead to next season.
“We will go back, regroup,” Johnson said. “Try to regroup the whole pitching staff together. We got a lot of young guys coming in, and just tried to put the pieces together, get more depth and continue to grow in our culture.”
Sooners can’t capitalize
OU was able to take an early lead against the Pirates, but mistakes caused ECU to quickly gain momentum.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sooners loaded the bases with no outs, yet, OU was not able to bring home a run.
“They got out of a jam so credit to them for that.” Johnson said. “They kind of took the momentum. They got some big hits in that next inning and were able to go up five.”
OU continued to battle throughout the rest of the matchup and, after a home run by junior right fielder Bryce Madron in the ninth, a comeback seemed possible, but a strikeout by fifth year senior Diego Muniz ended the inning.
Despite early mistakes, the Sooners competed throughout the game, a reflection of the comeback nature the team has harnessed all season.
“I really think our club battled the rest of the time.” Johnson said. “We really showed a lot about our character and what our culture is about.”
Looking ahead
As the Sooners rallied in the final weeks of the regular season, they were able to secure a spot in the postseason. But with an early exit, OU is looking ahead to next season.
With players like sophomore second baseman Jackson Nicklaus returning, Johnson looks forward to helping his young team grow.
Nicklaus, who struggled in the latter part of the season, failed to make a play to first against the Pirates in the third, eventually giving them a 3-1 lead, but the Sooners’ head coach acknowledges that it's a part of being a collegiate athlete.
“The failures that he may have had, he’s an amateur and he is still going to learn,” Johnson said. “You gotta teach him (the) process as you go through it.”
Despite the season coming to a close, Johnson acknowledged what the young Sooners were able to accomplish to get to this point.
“I’m really proud of our team and what we did this year, and how far we have gotten with the guys we lost last year,” Johnson said. “It’s no excuse. It’s just about baseball, and we'll continue to grow and get better every year.”
This story was edited by Louis Raser.
