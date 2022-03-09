OU baseball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 8-7 home win over Dallas Baptist

Coming off a tough 0-3 weekend slate at the Shriners Children’s College Classic in Houston, Oklahoma returned home to kick-off a nine game homestand and defeated Dallas Baptist 8-7 on Tuesday.
Sparked by a seven-run fifth inning, the Sooners (5-4) looked ready to cruise to a win until a grand slam by the Patriots (5-5) in the ensuing inning narrowed the gap. A collective bullpen effort and a key extra run scored by OU in the seventh inning made the difference.
Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s win:
Pitching ups and downs
After a leadoff walk to start the game, graduate transfer Trevin Michael quickly settled in to cruise through the next five innings. Following a fumbled ball on a routine groundout to redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and a misread fly ball by redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno, Michael surrendered an RBI triple to put DBU ahead 1-0 after three innings.
That was all the damage done, as the right-hander struck out ten batters and allowed one walk through the rest of his outing.
99 is 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙩 today.That's 1️⃣0️⃣ strikeouts through five innings for @TrevinMichael8.💻 SSTV | https://t.co/Vp4fENUORy pic.twitter.com/ozXDVp6wEh— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 8, 2022
“I mean, I thought he kept them off balance and made quality pitches when he had to make quality pitches,” head coach Skip Johnson said. “ I think the biggest thing for me in that game is that Trevin set the tone and we were able to score some runs offensively.”
Redshirt junior left-hander Braden Carmichael replaced Michael after five innings, walking three batters before DBU right fielder George Specht snuck a grand slam over the left field wall to tighten the score.
The right-hander tandem of redshirt junior Ben Abram, sophomore Carson Atwood and redshirt junior Griffin Miller kept the Dallas Baptist bats at bay, allowing two hits and two runs. Redshirt junior right-handed closer Jaret Godman pitched the final four outs, striking out the last batter with the bases loaded and earning his second save this season.
“And then all of a sudden the game got just like it did Friday night. We don't throw strikes all of a sudden they're back in the game,” Johnson said. “They're one hit from winning or tying it, and they got the hit. Godman did a great job executing those pitches tonight.”
Separating balls from strikes
Oklahoma faced eight different pitchers in Tuesday’s game — six right-handers and two left-handers.
The Sooners hit 3-for-17 with two outs on the board, leaving only four runners on base. In continuing to separate balls from strikes, OU drew five walks, which all came around to score.
“It’s not the situation you’re in, it’s about seeing a ball good,” Johnson said. “We want them to make sure they square the ball, and we got some big two strike hits today.
“There was one inning where we got out of it, we started chasing pitches. In that one inning, no different than them, we give up those runs because they weren’t chasing pitches and started separating balls from strikes.”
OU’s pitching staff walked 10 batters, but held DBU to 4-for-20 at the plate with runners on base to avoid further damage.
Baserunners producing runs
Through the seven-run fifth inning, nine consecutive OU batters reached base, including five singles which scored five runs. Both Orduno and redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz batted twice in the inning as the Sooners sprayed balls around the field.
The Sooners hit 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position — a part of their game that had failed to produce runs thus far. OU notched six RBIs in its prior three games in Houston, and had seven in Tuesday’s game alone.
“There’s an element of guess in there, but if you’re ready to hit and maintain your timing, that’s the biggest difference,” Johnson said.
In 19 opportunities to advance runners, the Sooners managed to capitalize on 12 of those, with nine of those coming in the pivotal fifth inning.
Next, the Sooners welcome Texas-San Antonio for a three-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m on Friday, March 11 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.