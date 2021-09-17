You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: 2022 outfielder Spencer Boles commits to Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Baseball Field

OU Baseball field on May 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Class of 2022 outfielder Spencer Boles announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.

A native of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Boles plays for Choctaw High School. OU coach Skip Johnson is known for recruiting dual-sport athletes, and Boles fits the bill, as he also plays linebacker for the Yellowjackets’ football team.

Boles plays travel ball for SWAT Academy and played in the most recent iteration of Prep Baseball Report’s Future Games. Boles boasts a 6.72 60-yard dash time and a 101 mph exit velocity, according to PBR.

The 6’0, 195-pound primary outfielder is the 20th commit of OU’s 2022 class and the seventh outfielder they have picked up. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments