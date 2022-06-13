OU athletics: The Players' Lounge launches new NIL community 'Boom Squad' for Sooners athletes

The Players' Lounge launched Boom Squad, a new name, image and likeness community for current Sooners athletes on Monday.
I am excited to to be part of this project for the upcoming season! I look forward to connecting with the OU faithful! @boomsquadok @thplayerslounge #boomersooner #tplathlete pic.twitter.com/ZjhmxOZFRA— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) June 13, 2022
The Players' Lounge is a platform with the goal to empower relationships within the collegiate sports community through connecting student athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities to monetize their individual brands, according to its website.
This can be done by purchasing NFTs, which grant fans access to message boards, podcasts, merchandise, etc.
Some Sooner athletes involved with the project across football, softball and women's gymnastics include Theo Wease and Marvin Mims, Grace Lyons, Olivia Trautman and others.
Other team communities listed on The Players' Lounge website include Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.