OU athletics: The Players' Lounge launches new NIL community 'Boom Squad' for Sooners athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
Theo Wease

Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Players' Lounge launched Boom Squad, a new name, image and likeness community for current Sooners athletes on Monday.

The Players' Lounge is a platform with the goal to empower relationships within the collegiate sports community through connecting student athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities to monetize their individual brands, according to its website. 

This can be done by purchasing NFTs, which grant fans access to message boards, podcasts, merchandise, etc. 

Some Sooner athletes involved with the project across football, softball and women's gymnastics include Theo Wease and Marvin Mims, Grace Lyons, Olivia Trautman and others. 

Other team communities listed on The Players' Lounge website include Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Auburn. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

