OU athletics: State senate passes measure that would allow Oklahoma college athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

The Oklahoma State Senate passed a measure that would allow state college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness on Wednesday.
“Student athletes should have the advantage, or the benefit of profiting from their use of name, image and likeness." - Sen. Julie Daniels.Senate passes measure that would allow college student athletes to profit from name, image and likeness https://t.co/OCbG1mY0fu— OK Senate GOP (@oksenategop) May 21, 2021
Despite Oklahoma joining 15 other states with similar measures, the NCAA has not issued any changes regarding the matter. The association currently deems it a violation if a college athlete profits from their name, image and likeness in any way.
The bill would allow student athletes to hire agents and even make endorsements. Still, restrictions are in place.
Student athletes can’t promote banned substances or sports betting in such endorsements. They also cannot use school logos and must notify their university of any signed contracts.
The legislative session will reach a conclusion in a week. The bill also needs to pass the Oklahoma House of Representatives and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
