You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU athletics: State senate passes measure that would allow Oklahoma college athletes to profit off name, image, likeness

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Celebration

The Sooners celebrate after redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas gets a sack during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Oklahoma State Senate passed a measure that would allow state college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness on Wednesday.

Despite Oklahoma joining 15 other states with similar measures, the NCAA has not issued any changes regarding the matter. The association currently deems it a violation if a college athlete profits from their name, image and likeness in any way.

The bill would allow student athletes to hire agents and even make endorsements. Still, restrictions are in place. 

Student athletes can’t promote banned substances or sports betting in such endorsements. They also cannot use school logos and must notify their university of any signed contracts.

The legislative session will reach a conclusion in a week. The bill also needs to pass the Oklahoma House of Representatives and be signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. 

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments