OU athletics: Sooners' SEC transition still scheduled for 2025, Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione say

Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said they’re still focused on transitioning to the Southeastern Conference by July 1, 2025, at OU’s Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday.
The move parallels with their original statements during the July 30 regents meeting when the board unanimously voted to accept the SEC’s membership invitation. Some rumors have indicated the Sooners could shift to the SEC earlier than the proposed timeline, but such speculation was shot down on Wednesday.
“We’re still looking at (2025),” Harroz said. “I know there’s a lot of speculation out there, but (2025 is) still the date we have on the calendar.”
OU’s regents approved the contracts of 23 football coaches and support staff members at Wednesday’s meeting, as the Sooners beef up that department ahead of the SEC transition.
Each of the on-field coaches returning — DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley, Cale Gundy and Bill Bedenbaugh — received pay raises. The football program also overhauled its support staff with new hires, including four members to the S.O.U.L. mission created by Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, and assistants Todd Bates and J.R. Sandlin.
Harroz and Castiglione said OU administration is continuously looking to invest in the program before the SEC move.
“We know we have to make sure that we can maintain excellence by the time we arrive there, and there’s a lot to do,” Harroz said. “And so Castiglione and Venables, all of those involved, it’s something that’s top of mind. We’re under no illusions what it’s going to take to continue to hang out conference championships. It’s a remarkably competitive conference. And we know what we’re going to have to do and prepare to make that lift.”
The Sooners named Venables their next head coach on Dec. 5 after former coach Lincoln Riley departed for Southern California on Nov. 28. Venables, who won two national championships as Clemson’s defensive coordinator — both wins against Alabama, an SEC program — provides Oklahoma with experience it’ll need for the transition, according to Harroz.
“It’s a huge advantage to having Coach Venables,” Harroz said. “The world (has) moved so quickly around intercollegiate athletics not just this last year, but over the last five to seven years. Part of having Coach Venables and his crew he’s brought with him is, they recruited every day against the Southeastern Conference against the premier teams in the SEC. And so, it’s a huge advantage to have that wisdom and expertise.”
For now, Venables will spend the first three seasons as the Sooners’ head coach in their current conference, the Big 12. Just over a month after Oklahoma announced its eventual departure from the Big 12, the conference added Brigham Young, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati.
BYU is set to join the league in 2023, with the remaining schools following suit in 2024. In the meantime, Venables and OU will spend seasons in an 11-team, and then a 14-team conference before joining the SEC.
“And then of course, as we’ve said all along, we’re still a member of the Big 12 Conference and we’re always trying to be a positive contributor,” Castiglione said. “And so, while we’re a member, we’re still acting and operating as one, we’re not a member of the SEC until that time.”
