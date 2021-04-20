OU athletics: Sooners release statement addressing guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

The OU athletics department released a statement Tuesday evening concerning the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Tuesday after a May 25, 2020 incident involving George Floyd. Floyd was arrested by Chauvin and three other police officers for trying to use a $20 counterfeit bill in a Minneapolis convenience store. Floyd was ultimately killed in the encounter.
Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department the following day and then tried after video surfaced of him kneeling on Floyd's neck. The other three officers involved are still awaiting trial.
"Today's verdict, while marking the end of an emotional trial, should only be viewed as the next step in a long journey towards equality," the athletics department statement said. "We stand ready as student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and staff to be part of the solution by affirming our commitment to equal opportunity and treatment for all. We will do this by working tirelessly to educate those around us and to foster genuine community that finds equal value in all human beings.
"We condemn all racial injustice. We also commend those individuals and this process that did their duty, upheld justice and held those who break the law accountable."
Amid times of racial and social unrest in America, OU athletics has been at the forefront of change. On Aug. 28, the Sooners' football team held a unity march from its facilities to the Norman campus' South Oval Unity Garden. And on Sept. 23, over 400 student athletes participated a Unity Walk to promote social justice.
Basketball guards Ashlynn Dunbar and Ana Llanusa and football safety Justin Broiles were among speakers at multiple rallies in Norman and Oklahoma City over the summer. Meanwhile, defensive back Chanse Sylvie crafted a plan for reforming American policing which he shared with Norman Mayor Breea Clark
"The players, I commend them. Our players have been a part of potential policy changes within our university (and) within the athletic department," head football coach Lincoln Riley said on Aug. 28. "We're always pushing our players to do more and more and more of it. That doesn't just apply for the football field, it doesn't just apply to the classroom."
