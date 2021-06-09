You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: Sooners Ivana Corley, Pat Fields nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Pat Fields

Then-sophomore safety Pat Fields walks into the stadium in Lawrence before the game against Kansas Oct. 5, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sooners Ivana Corley and Pat Fields have been nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Corley, a senior tennis player, created the “Corley Cup” tennis tournament in her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The charity event raised more than $30,000 and was for high schoolers unable to play their 2020 seasons due to COVID-19.

She was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team this year and is a member of OU’s Student-Athlete Innovative Leaders group.

Fields, a senior safety, was a team captain for OU during the 2020 season. He founded “Town Business,” a financial literacy seminar that teaches student-athletes about managing their money. He was also a part of a leadership team of OU athletes that promoted social justice initiatives and voting education, and was one of the athletes that helped create the Sooners for Humanity patch worn on all OU athletic uniforms for the 2020-21 athletic year.

In addition, Fields was awarded with OU's Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for his academics.

The Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year award recognizes student-athletes who “display an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.” The winners will be announced on June 17. 

Editor's note: This post's headline was updated at 1:40 p.m. on June 9 to correct the spelling of Ivana Corley's name.

