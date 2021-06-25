You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU athletics: Sooners Anastasia Webb, Isaiah Levingston earn 2021 Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominations

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Women's gymnastics star Anastasia Webb and men's track and field standout Isaiah Levingston were named OU's nominees for 2021 Big 12 Athlete of the Year on Friday.

Last season, Webb won the individual all-around national title, in addition to the vault and floor national titles as she led the Sooners to be national runner-ups. She was named the Honda Sport Award winner for women’s gymnastics, honoring the best athlete in the sport.

So far this season, Livingston finished as the NCAA runner-up in the 400 hurdles with a personal record 48.49 and won the Big 12 Championship. His 48.49 was good for the fifth best 400 hurdles time entering the Olympic Trials.

Oklahoma has had at least one Big 12 Athlete of the Year for the last three years, including sweeps in 2017-18 and 2019-2020, with Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Maggie Nichols twice.

Nine Sooners have earned the award in the last eight years, including Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and basketball star Buddy Hield. Softball stars and national champions Paige Parker, Lauren Chamberlain and Keilani Ricketts have also taken home the honor.

Fan voting runs July 2-5 and will be considered as a part of the award.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments