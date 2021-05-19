You are the owner of this article.
OU athletics: NCAA announces 100 percent capacity return for baseball, softball championships

Sooners Celebrate

Sooners celebrate after winning the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The NCAA has announced that the baseball and softball postseason championships will allow full capacity on Wednesday. D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers first reported that the announcement was expected.

Stadiums have been limited to 25 percent capacity limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to Rogers' report, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione tweeted that the university is monitoring the situation as OU softball readies to host the NCAA Norman Regional from May 21-23.

The Sooners, currently 45-2 overall and 16-1 in conference play, are coming off a dominant Big 12 Tournament Championship win in Oklahoma City. OU run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, defeated Texas Tech, 8-2, and run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-6. Each tournament game was played in front of limited crowds, per NCAA guidelines.

If its impressive play continues, the team would host the NCAA Super Regionals in Norman again and could potentially return to OKC for the Women's College World Series. Both state-hosted postseason contests will be held at full capacity.

OU baseball, which currently sits with a 25-25 overall record and is 9-12 in conference play, will compete in its Big 12 Tournament Championship from May 26-30, also held in Oklahoma City. Before so, the Sooners wrap up their regular season schedule with a three-game series against Baylor from May 20-22.

OU softball opens the NCAA Norman Regional against Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Marita Hynes Field.

Editor’s note: This post was updated at 2:30 p.m. to reflect the NCAA’s official announcement.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

