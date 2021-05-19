OU athletics: NCAA announces 100 percent capacity return for baseball, softball championships

The NCAA has announced that the baseball and softball postseason championships will allow full capacity on Wednesday. D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers first reported that the announcement was expected.
IT’S OFFICIAL: The @NCAA announces local and state guidelines will guide capacity limits in the baseball and softball postseasons. 100 percent will be allowed. Also, masks and distancing will NOT be required at the ballparks. pic.twitter.com/9Hh4Rd4n1F— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 19, 2021
Stadiums have been limited to 25 percent capacity limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to Rogers' report, OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione tweeted that the university is monitoring the situation as OU softball readies to host the NCAA Norman Regional from May 21-23.
👀 🤔. We’re all over this piece of news and how it relates to hosting @NCAAsoftball this weekend https://t.co/34VaP9XEzk— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 19, 2021
👀 Working on some exciting @OU_Softball @NCAAsoftball news pic.twitter.com/AYBGgLk6nR— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) May 19, 2021
The Sooners, currently 45-2 overall and 16-1 in conference play, are coming off a dominant Big 12 Tournament Championship win in Oklahoma City. OU run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, defeated Texas Tech, 8-2, and run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-6. Each tournament game was played in front of limited crowds, per NCAA guidelines.
If its impressive play continues, the team would host the NCAA Super Regionals in Norman again and could potentially return to OKC for the Women's College World Series. Both state-hosted postseason contests will be held at full capacity.
OU baseball, which currently sits with a 25-25 overall record and is 9-12 in conference play, will compete in its Big 12 Tournament Championship from May 26-30, also held in Oklahoma City. Before so, the Sooners wrap up their regular season schedule with a three-game series against Baylor from May 20-22.
OU softball opens the NCAA Norman Regional against Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 at Marita Hynes Field.
Editor’s note: This post was updated at 2:30 p.m. to reflect the NCAA’s official announcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.