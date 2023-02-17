Otega Oweh becoming OU basketball's 'spark plug' in starting lineup

Porter Moser has a vision for Oklahoma’s future and he thinks freshman guard Otega Oweh is a pivotal piece for the Sooners to have success moving forward.
Oweh has started three consecutive games since being inserted into the lineup on Feb. 8 and has excelled on defense, collecting a team-high 26 steals this season.
Moser thinks the freshman guard is quickly becoming the Sooners’ “spark-plug,'' wreaking havoc on defense, ripping steals and converting high-flying, fastbreak dunks. Oweh not only seems to be a big part of OU’s (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) future plans, but he’ll also be focal in its matchup against No. 6 Texas (20-6, 9-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin.
Just gonna watch this on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/bqtS2bitTV— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2023
“It's been great to get so much experience,” Oweh, who is averaging 3.9 points per game this season, said. “I’d definitely say it's been a good experience especially at the college level. So just being able to have that starting role has been great. (I’ll do) whatever I have to do to spark energy out there, so it's been a great experience.”
Oweh has been instructed by Moser to follow the lead of senior forward Jalen Hill, who is OU’s top perimeter defender in the rotation. The freshman guard has been watching hours of film on Hill’s play.
The pair’s blossoming relationship was on full display during Oklahoma’s press conference on Friday. Hill complemented Oweh’s defense and the young playmaker gave his senior mentor a handshake in return.
“He’s definitely learned a lot from when he first got here,” Hill said. “He just thinks ahead and he's able to just read things that other guys can't read. He can also physically do stuff that many people can't do. But, just seeing where he started and to see where he's at now is just great.”
Since becoming a starter, Oweh has averaged 23 minutes per game, including a game-high 27 minutes in OU’s 79-65 win over No. 12 Kansas State on Tuesday.
🗣 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐍𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐄!!@OtegaOweh with the steal and finish at the rim! He completes the 3-point play 💪📺 ESPNU | https://t.co/LlTawT2i6v pic.twitter.com/MRTiBmWzbl— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 15, 2023
“I’ve learned a lot,” Oweh said. “I’ve learned to be able to hold my own ground. A lot of times I tend to reach and try to steal. Coach Moser has been preaching to me that I don't need to always get the steal, I just need to stop the defender from getting close to the basket. Being able to learn from both of them has been great.”
Moser feels Oweh’s trajectory is trending towards being an elite defender, much like Hill. He continually encourages the pair to foster a relationship, similar to former Loyola-Chicago players Ben Richardson, the former 2017-18 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, and then freshman-Lucas Williamson.
“We're trying to feed that relationship in terms of having Otega to take in and soak up what Jalen is doing, so we're trying to really feed that, and do what I did very very similarly at Loyola,” Moser said. “ Ben, his senior year, broke his hand and he was out eight games. When Ben was on the sideline, sat next to him on the bench and poured into Lucas, about defense as a freshman. Lucas became, right there with Ben, one of the best defenders I've ever coached.”
Moser is hoping to formulate the same success between Hill and Oweh, which is his long-term idea of culture at Oklahoma. Williamson, who is still playing on the Ramblers as a redshirt senior, used guidance from Richardson to later become the 2020-21 MVC Defensive Player of the Year, two seasons after Richardson.
“The scouting tidbits, technique and little things watching extra tape, great defenders do all that,” Moser said. “We're trying to perpetuate that relationship in terms of really understanding Otega and getting him to understand Jalen. And with Jalen (we want him to know) that he has a responsibility to pass the torch on to a guy like Otega.
“That’s culture, when you have the kind of pouring in.”
#Sooners’ coach Porter Moser earlier today on the upcoming matchup against No. 6 Texas: pic.twitter.com/UgsiIDmQf5— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) February 17, 2023
While Oweh’s future is bright. Moser is hoping the freshman guard can continue to contribute to OU’s success this season. After snapping a four-game losing streak, the Sooners are looking for a late-February win streak to springboard back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.
“He's got the body and makeup to be an elite defender,” Moser said. He's just to get all the experience to do it. Like the intricacies of knowing how to switch, knowing how to really take the scouting report on the guy and get it into the game to not let up.”
