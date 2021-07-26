OSU president responds to Oklahoma, Texas informing Big 12 it won't renew grant of rights agreement

Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum voiced her disapproval of Oklahoma and Texas' decision to not renew their grant of rights agreement in 2024-2025, thus leaving the Big 12 on Monday.
Earlier today OU delivered a document to the Big 12 Conference office which indicated they will not sign the grant of rights agreement in 2024-25. This action was strategic, deliberate and is the result of months of planning with the SEC.— Dr. Kayse Shrum (@drshrum) July 26, 2021
"It is difficult to understand how an Oklahoma institution of higher education would follow the University of Texas to the detriment of the State of Oklahoma," Shrum said in a tweet. "Nevertheless we are turning our eyes to the future and looking at what is best for Oklahoma State University."
Shrum also added the conversations between OU, Texas and the Southeastern Conference breached the bylaws of the Big 12 and broke trust between the schools. The Sooners and Longhorns informed the conference on Monday morning of their intentions to leave the Big 12. Reports surfaced on July 21 from the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman that both teams reached out to the SEC about joining the conference.
On July 23, Shrum said in a tweet she was "disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications in our state."
OU and OSU have played each other each season since 1906, with the Sooners holding an all-time series record of 90-18-7.
