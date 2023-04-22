 Skip to main content
Oregon transfer Rivaldo Soares commits to Sooners

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the game against OSU on Feb. 1

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Former Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares has committed to transfer to OU, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

A senior in the 2022-23 season, Soares averaged 7.2 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the field. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game. 

Soares helped lead the Ducks to a 12-8 record in Pac-12 play. The Boston native is coach Porter Moser and the Sooners' third commitment from the transfer portal early in the offseason.

Six OU players entered the transfer portal after the season, including forwards Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and guards Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile. Three roster spots remain. 

Soares chose Oklahoma after visiting on April 21 and will reunite with former Oregon assistant coach Armon Gates, whose hire was announced on April 18.

