'One pitch at a time': Sooners focused on themselves ahead of Game 1 matchup with Texas A&M at College World Series

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson’s message about taking it one pitch, one inning, and one game at a time rang loud and clear during media day Thursday at the College World Series.
After all, that’s how OU got to Omaha. On June 6, the Sooners trailed No. 13 Florida 3-1 to start the eighth inning of the Gainesville Regional Final. The Sooners, who had just five hits on the day and were fresh off a five-hour weather delay, were running out of time for a rally.
Freshman outfielder John Spikerman got things going when play resumed with a double to left-center field bringing up redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, who was hitless at that moment.
Down to his last strike, Graham lofted a pitch high and outside to left field, where it landed in the OU bullpen. From the brink of elimination to the verge of moving onto the super regionals and possibly to the CWS, one swing tied the game, ignited a four-run inning and propelled Oklahoma to a 5-4 comeback win.
The Sooners now return to Omaha for the first time since 2010 as one of the hottest teams in the country. With the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 seeded teams falling in the super regionals, the bracket appears more wide open than it has been in recent years as play opens Friday for the 10-day tournament that will crown college baseball’s national champion.
OU boasts two national championship wins (1951, 1994) in program history, which is tied for the second most out of the eight teams competing in 2022. Texas leads the pack with six titles while Stanford ties the Sooners with two all-time.
“One pitch at a time is really what the game’s played like,” Johnson said. “You can only control your thoughts, your one thought on one pitch. You don’t want to look in the future, you don’t want to look in the past. It’s easier said than done. We can sit up here and talk about getting a team to play one pitch at a time, one inning at a time… it’s really just about one pitch. This game’s hard enough to play. It’s an imperfect game.”
As the Sooners enter the tournament ranked No. 8 of eight teams, they have embraced their underdog role. From not being voted into the top 25 for most of the season to not hosting a regional, Johnson’s team — which he says is ‘full of Davids’ — is fired up and ready to shock whichever Goliath stands in its way next, starting with Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on ESPN.
“I think it just really keeps us all level-headed and keeps us all the same,” redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway said about the message in the locker room. “It makes us feel like not one person is contributing more than the other. I think that's good for team morale and our success so far.”
Keeping their eye on the prize while maintaining the excitement of the big stage has been no issue for the Sooners. On Wednesday, the team held a send-off at L. Dale Mitchell Park, giving the fans a chance to celebrate its accomplishments.
When the team arrived at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field for a walkthrough Thursday, it was a dream come true for many Sooners. Graham said he’d attended the CWS about a decade ago traveling from his hometown of Waxahachie, Texas, and the fact he’s now playing in it is a dream come true.
“Our main goal is to win it all but I think everybody's taking it in (right now),” Graham said. “(Our team) is not taking any moment for granted. It's pretty awesome.”
One key for Oklahoma during its postseason run that goes hand-in-hand with its on-field edge is playing with speed. Being fast on the base path, in the outfield and at the plate has paid dividends as the team has capitalized on opportunities in big moments.
The Sooners enter the CWS with a distinct advantage being ranked No. 4 in the country in stolen bases (142) while no other team in Omaha ranks in the top 50. Gaining athleticism is something Johnson and assistant coach Clay Van Hook circled as a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to OU’s hiring of New York Yankees first base coach Reggie Willits last offseason.
Willits’ base-running philosophy has resonated with the staff and players are having fun with it. Tredaway says it has not only helped the team stay focused, but it has relieved stress during games, especially for the younger players.
“I think our aggression is the biggest key for our team and I tell the younger guys too, the best thing about the aggression that we have is that it really takes the fear out of the game,” Tredaway said. “Guys are too worried about stealing a base or putting a bunt down that it really takes away all the fear that you have in the game.”
During the long delay in play against the Gators, the Sooners put their aggression to the test by holding WWE-style wrestling matches in the locker room.
“And I think that's why — when we play in these hostile environments, we've been able to take it one pitch at a time because we're so focused on accomplishing what we're trying to do.”
OU and Johnson are no strangers to facing the Aggies’ coach Jim Schlossnagle as he coached at Texas Christian from 2004-21.
Schlossnagle confirmed Thursday that sophomore Nathan Dettmer will start for the Aggies on Friday. Johnson, on the other hand, didn’t have a clear answer on the Sooners’ starter.
“When my dad passed away in 2011, he had a cowboy hat, that's how he paid his bills. They were in a cowboy hat. He just pulled it out,” Johnson said. “That's what I'll be doing. I'll put all the names in a cowboy hat and pull it out and find out who is going to pitch tomorrow.”
Starting pitcher options
• Likely candidates to start for OU include the left-hander redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett, and right-handers redshirt sophomore David Sandlin and redshirt freshman Cade Horton.
• All three have started two games each during the postseason, with Bennett making one relief appearance.
• Bennett has allowed five runs on 18 hits in 14.2 innings of work and has struck out 17 while Sandlin has given up eight runs on 11 hits in just 9.2 total innings, and has struck out 12.
• The most intriguing option is Horton, who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery, as he’s allowed just four runs and struck out 16 in only 12.1 innings.
• A wildcard to start Game 1 for the Sooners is redshirt senior closer Trevin Michael. The right-hander started the regional final and allowed just one run in six innings while finishing with five strikeouts.
