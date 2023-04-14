Olivia Trautman earns vault title as OU gymnastics advances to 10th straight national championship

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to its 10th consecutive national championship final on Thursday.
The Sooners (25-2, 6-0 Big 12) posted a 198.1625 team score to finish second in their semifinal to No. 2 Utah, and over No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Kentucky at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
OU will compete alongside No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Florida and No. 6 LSU on Saturday for the national championship.
Here are three takeaways from the meet:
Trautman earns individual title
Fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman won the national title on vault after tying her career high with a 9.95 on the event.
Trautman defeated Denver’s Lynnzee Brown and Boise State’s Courtney Blackson to earn OU’s seventh individual title ever.
Trautman is OU’s first individual title winner since Anastasia Webb won all-around, vault and floor in 2021.
OUR STICK QUEEN WITH A 9.950 ON VAULT! 👑📺 ESPN2💻 https://t.co/LhfapxMWwi📈 https://t.co/UFBc2l35WJ@OTrautman | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/rjHqrxWECj— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 14, 2023
Floor sparks comeback
Following its first rotation on bars, OU was in third place behind UCLA’s 49.5125 and Utah’s 49.500 but moved up to second place behind UCLA after the second rotation. Luckily, a rally on floor in the third rotation helped OU temporarily jump into first place and ultimately qualify as a top-two finisher in its session.
Oklahoma rebounded after junior Audrey Davis scored a 9.900, followed by a 9.925 from senior Ragan Smith and a 9.950 from sophomore Jordan Bowers.
Sophomore Danielle Sievers then posted a 9.9375 to set freshman Faith Torrez up for her 10th score of 9.950 on the event this season. Sophomore Danae Fletcher anchored the rotation with a 9.850.
Sooners look to repeat
Oklahoma defeated each of its three competitors in the national championship final during the regular season.
On Thursday, Utah was the only one of the three to defeat the Sooners with its 198.225 while LSU and Florida competed in the first session, scoring 197.475 and 197.400, respectively.
On Jan. 16, OU defeated the Tigers by .150 in front of 12,000 fans in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. On Jan. 22 against Utah, Oklahoma scored a 197.925 led by its season-high 39.650 vault score.
Then, in a battle of No. 1 against No. 2, the Sooners defeated Florida 197.950-197.700 on March 3 in Norman.
The NCAA Championship final starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Fort Worth. The meet will be broadcasted on ABC and ESPN+.
