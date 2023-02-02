Olivia Trautman earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week honor after making season debut against Denver

Entering Sunday’s meet against Denver, Olivia Trautman prepared to make her season debut in the exhibition spot of the beam lineup. But due to a late lineup change mid-rotation, Trautman stepped into the competitive lineup in place of freshman Faith Torrez and matched her career-high on the event with a 9.950.
Trautman wasn’t even supposed to compete. The eight-time NCAA All-American’s original plans were to debut the following week and instead let Torrez compete all-around.
In warmups, Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler noticed something was off in Torrez’s dismount and decided to make the switch.
“In this meet this last weekend, she was having some difficulty on it (the dismount) and that’s actually why we slid Olivia in and slid Faith out,” Kindler said. “When you’re doing something that difficult, sometimes you can have issues on it. She was getting a little bit lost and was doubting herself and for me, that’s a signal that a change needs to be made.”
The change paid off as Trautman’s performance not only earned her the Big 12 Specialist of the Week honor, but also contributed to the rotation’s total of 49.725, the third-highest beam total in program history.
(𝐎)𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐞’𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! 😍Super-senior @OTrautman earns her eighth career @Big12Conference weekly accolade and her first since the 2019 season after her 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ debut and career-high 9.950 on beam.📝 https://t.co/JvurwQ3l8v | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/q3LZkDUFMP— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 31, 2023
“It was incredible,” Trautman said. “We didn’t know if this was gonna be the weekend or not, so to be waiting in the wings and to finally have my name called upon was just an amazing opportunity. I was just super thankful for that.”
The performance was extra special as Trautman’s entire preseason was devoted to taking it slow and recovering from a lower-body injury. The initial plan for her debut was for sometime in February, but Kindler was pleased to hear Trautman felt like she could compete earlier than planned.
“Olivia is always very honest about where she’s at and how she feels and I trust her instincts,” Kindler said. “(Against Denver,) she was going to exhibition, and in my mind I was thinking, ‘Wow it would be great to get her out there without the pressure for the first time,’ but of course in true Trautman fashion, we had to slide her right in and she was near flawless.
“That’s just Olivia. She has prepared for it so when the opportunity comes, she’s just unphased. Absolutely unphased. And we trust her.”
GYMTERNET, SHE'S BACK!!! 😏Super-senior @OTrautman matches a career-high 9.950 for her first appearance in 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/8gP7lZ8O4Z— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 29, 2023
After a dominant freshman season which included 17 individual event titles, winning the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award, becoming the fourth freshman in program history to earn a perfect 10 on an event, and winning the 2019 team national championship, each one of Trautman’s following years have been injury-ridden.
“We’ve had a lot of talks obviously over the whole time I was coming back,” Trautman said. “We had to come up with a plan that would best suit myself and my gymnastics but I trust them fully. I trust my trainers, I trust all the coaches, they’re gonna put their best interests at heart for me.”
Trautman is excited about the opportunity to come back for her last year and possibly three-peat.
“Every time I come back it’s just different and every time it’s great to see all my hard work pay off,” Trautman said. “So that’s just a super fun experience to be a part of.”
As for now, Trautman is looking to take it slow in training not only beam, but also bars and vault and will possibly compete against Iowa State (4-2) at 3:45 p.m. Friday in Norman.
“Physically … and mentally doing really well,” Trautman said. “Just taking it day by day and listening to my body the best I can.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.