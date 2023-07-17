OU, Texas rename game 'Red River Rivalry,' begins discussions to renew contract with State Fair

Red River Rivalry is back and here to stay.
When OU and Texas play for the 119th time this fall, the historic game will return to its former name with a new sponsor and be titled the Allstate Red River Rivalry.
The Sooners and Longhorns have also begun discussions with the State Fair of Texas to renew its contract, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the OU Daily.
The return of the 𝑹𝒆𝒅 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒓𝒚 OU vs. Texas ➡️ Oct. 7 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4ORAhVzolw— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 17, 2023
The game has been known as the AT&T Red River Showdown since 2014. Formerly, the game was branded the Red River Shootout before it was changed to Red River Rivalry in 2005 to commemorate the 100th meeting between the schools and avoid condoning gun violence.
"Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it's fitting that we revive the 'Rivalry' name," Castiglione said in a statement. "On the field, we're certainly arch-rivals, with both our teams bringing fierce competition year after year."
Texas leads the series 63-50-5. OU won four straight contests from 2018-21, before falling 49-0 last season without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The Sooners and Longhorns kickoff on Oct. 7 on ABC.