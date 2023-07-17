 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU, Texas rename game 'Red River Rivalry,' begins discussions to renew contract with State Fair

Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables

Athletics director Joe Castiglione (left) and head coach Brent Venables before the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Red River Rivalry is back and here to stay.

When OU and Texas play for the 119th time this fall, the historic game will return to its former name with a new sponsor and be titled the Allstate Red River Rivalry.

The Sooners and Longhorns have also begun discussions with the State Fair of Texas to renew its contract, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told the OU Daily. 

The game has been known as the AT&T Red River Showdown since 2014. Formerly, the game was branded the Red River Shootout before it was changed to Red River Rivalry in 2005 to commemorate the 100th meeting between the schools and avoid condoning gun violence.

"Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it's fitting that we revive the 'Rivalry' name," Castiglione said in a statement. "On the field, we're certainly arch-rivals, with both our teams bringing fierce competition year after year."

Texas leads the series 63-50-5. OU won four straight contests from 2018-21, before falling 49-0 last season without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.  

The Sooners and Longhorns kickoff on Oct. 7 on ABC. 

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.