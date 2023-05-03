OU Board of Regents calls surprise meeting related to SEC move

OU's Board of Regents has called an unexpected meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday to discuss and consider potential action concerning approval of documents to approve the university's exit from the Big 12 and admittance to the SEC.
Separately, on Thursday in Austin, the University of Texas' regents will discuss "legal issues concerning terms of contracts associated with U.T. Austin's membership in the Southeastern Conference" in a regularly scheduled meeting.
OU's regents weren't regularly scheduled to meet again until June.
The Big 12 announced Oklahoma and Texas' agreement to leave the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2023-24 sports calendar on Feb. 9. The move is a year earlier than the previously announced departure. According to the Big 12, OU and UT owe the conference a combined $100 million in fees for the early exit.
“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in the release. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning."
This is seemingly the final step for both OU and Texas to finalize their moves from the Big 12 to the SEC with an exit date of July 1, 2024.
