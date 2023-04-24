Sooners fall to Texas in Big 12 title match

No. 16 Oklahoma (20-9) fell short of a Big 12 Conference Championship in Lawrence.
Gave it everything.Next up: NCAAs. pic.twitter.com/Gq18vr01QP— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) April 24, 2023
The Sooners defeated Baylor 4-2 on Friday and No. 11 Iowa State 4-3 on Saturday but lost to No. 12 Texas 4-2 in the championship match on Sunday.
OU’s No. 10 Carmen and Ivana Corley started Sunday’s match right for OU, claiming top court 6-3 against Longhorns junior Charlotte Chavitpon and sophomore Sabina Zeynalova. Garcia Ruiz and Guzman secured the doubles point, defeating UT freshman Nicole Khirin and junior Malaika Rapolu 6-2 on court three.
Texas battled back in singles when Zeynalova defeated Carmen 6-2, 6-2 on court three and Khirin took top court 6-2, 6-3 over Layne Sleeth, taking a 2-1 lead. A needed 6-4, 6-4 victory from Guzman over Chavatipon on court two tied the match.
The Longhorns broke the tie when junior Taisiya Pachkleva won court four 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 over Pisareva, freshman Nicole Rivkin took court five 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Ruiz, giving Texas a 4-2 win and the conference title.
The Sooners await NCAA selection on Monday, May 1.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.