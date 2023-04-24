 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners fall to Texas in Big 12 title match

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmen Corley and Audra Cohen

Senior Carmen Corley and OU women's tennis head coach Audra Cohen during the match against Wichita State on Mar. 5

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (20-9) fell short of a Big 12 Conference Championship in Lawrence.

The Sooners defeated Baylor 4-2 on Friday and No. 11 Iowa State 4-3 on Saturday but lost to No. 12 Texas 4-2 in the championship match on Sunday.

OU’s No. 10 Carmen and Ivana Corley started Sunday’s match right for OU, claiming top court 6-3 against Longhorns junior Charlotte Chavitpon and sophomore Sabina Zeynalova. Garcia Ruiz and Guzman secured the doubles point, defeating UT freshman Nicole Khirin and junior Malaika Rapolu 6-2 on court three.

Texas battled back in singles when Zeynalova defeated Carmen 6-2, 6-2 on court three and Khirin took top court 6-2, 6-3 over Layne Sleeth, taking a 2-1 lead. A needed 6-4, 6-4 victory from Guzman over Chavatipon on court two tied the match.

The Longhorns broke the tie when junior Taisiya Pachkleva won court four 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 over Pisareva, freshman Nicole Rivkin took court five 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over Ruiz, giving Texas a 4-2 win and the conference title.

The Sooners await NCAA selection on Monday, May 1.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments