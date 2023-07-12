Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy claims OU 'chose to end Bedlam' with move to SEC

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has never been one to bite his tongue on the topic of Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC.
He continued that trend during Wednesday's Big 12 Media Days, telling Action Network's Brett McMurphy that OU 'chose to end Bedlam' when it decided to leave the Big 12.
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy talked to me about the end of Bedlam after this year for foreseeable future: “When Oklahoma decided to leave the Big 12 they chose to end Bedlam. It’s a one-sided deal. People we’re trying to decide what happened & what needs to happen to make it go…— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 12, 2023
"It’s a one-sided deal," Gundy said. "People were trying to decide what happened and what needs to happen to make it go on. They kept pushing Oklahoma State into it. We didn’t have jack to do with that. They left the conference, Bedlam goes with it. The SEC eventually will go to a nine-game schedule, I’m sure Oklahoma has a Power 5 team they’re playing every year. We would have a difficult time matching up with them in non-conference. We’re scheduled out through 2037. We’re not responsible to change what we do because they left the conference.
"It’s real simple. They chose to get into the SEC. That’s the choice they made.”
Gundy later expanded on the Big 12 Media Days' main stage on how difficult it would be for the Bedlam rivalry to continue, expressing his disappointment in the likely end of the long-standing rivalry.
"The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12," Gundy said. "Do I like that? No.
"... All Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC."