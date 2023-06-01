What you need to know about the SEC's updated conference and championship game structure

The SEC will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent in 2024 when OU and Texas join, commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.
NEWS | SEC establishes 2024 #SECFB scheduling format, with expanded membership: https://t.co/ZdsVcGj5w9 pic.twitter.com/6qE1gMS1ID— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 1, 2023
Here's what you need to know:
Division place will be eliminated as the two top teams from the standings will play in the title game, similar to how the Big 12 Championship is determined.
Sankey said the vote between athletic directors and school presidents was unanimous to move to an eight-game model.
"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021," Sankey said in a statement. "But the change of membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can be better managed with a one-year schedule."
The SEC will use fairness/balance and traditional rivalries when choosing each team's eight opponents. The league will protect primary and secondary rivalries.
The decision is likely to be a short-term format with play eventually expected to get to nine conference games, per Sports Illustrated.
Sankey added: "During this time of change, our fans will continue to enjoy traditional rivalries and begin to see new matchups presented by the addition of two historically successful football programs to the SEC."
The conference also provided an event security update with stricter penalties for field storming. First offense is $100,000, second is $250,000 and third is $500,000, doubling the previous marks, while Sankey has the power to impose additional penalties.
Each member institution also must now provide security around each team and game official before, during and after an event.
League officials had been meeting in Destin, Florida, since Monday to secure a scheduling plan for 2024. Sankey said the schools did explore both two and four-year eight-game models but settled on just one year for now.
With an eight-game conference schedule, OU could schedule a Bedlam game against in-state rival Oklahoma State, however, the Cowboys don't have a spot open in their 2024 schedule.
Oklahoma and Texas did not receive a vote as they don't become full voting members until July 2024.
Sankey said he expects for the league to approve a long-term scheduling plan by this time next year. The 2024 matchups will release June 14 on SEC Network.
