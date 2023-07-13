OU and Texas: A year later, similar separation at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas - Joe Castiglione couldn’t find OU’s breakout station for interviews.
The Sooners’ athletics director strolled behind the event’s main stage, scanning every row for his school’s crimson logo before finding it crammed in the far East corner of AT&T Stadium’s field Thursday during Big 12 Media Days.
Possibly coincidentally, Texas’ was in the same spot a day earlier, exuding a sense of separation from the rest of the conference’s members.
Along with the school’s station placement, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark abstained from congratulating OU’s softball team on their third consecutive national title Wednesday while listing the conference’s on-field achievements for the year, instead reverting to:
“We had two teams in the field of eight for the Women's College World Series.”
The second-year commissioner also unveiled the conference’s new branding TV spot, touting its current members’ seven Heisman trophies, four of which were won by the Sooners and one by the Longhorns.
As 14 institutions, including Big 12 newbies BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF united to promote their school and conference’s brands, awkwardness was abundant despite OU and Texas’ presence after agreeing to an early exit for the SEC in 2024, securing the schools’ divorce with the conference they called home since its inception in 1994.
When asked how he sees the conference staying relevant in recruiting once OU and Texas depart, Yormark took a subtle jab at the schools’ inability to reach the championship game in recent years.
“I'm not sure they've carried recruiting,” Yormark said. “They haven't been in the championship game here for a couple of years now and all the other schools have done an incredible job. So I'm not sure they've been carrying recruiting for this conference. I love Texas and Oklahoma, don't get me wrong and I've got great relationships with them, but our schools are doing an incredible job in recruiting.
“Look at TCU’s run last year, 80% of our teams made a bowl game last year, so everyone's in a great place.”
13 five-star recruits committed to Big 12 schools from 2020-23, per 247Sports' Composite rating. 12 of those signed with the Sooners or Longhorns.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy hasn’t kept his feelings to himself regarding the Cowboys’ in-state rivals’ decision to ditch the conference. However, his displeasure echoed throughout the 80,000-seat stadium on Wednesday clearer than ever.
"The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12," Gundy said. “Do I like that? No. All Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC."
While Yormark and the longstanding Big 12 schools’ tone was uneasy while speaking about the soon-to-be ex-members of their conference, the incoming conference coaches were more carefree.
“I'm a one year at a time guy,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen told the OU Daily. “This year, they're in our league and we're a part of that so it's not weird to me. Next year, when they won't be here and maybe somebody else is, we’ll deal with that when we deal with it.”
BYU coach Kalani Sitake believes it isn’t awkward for OU or Texas as Sooners coach Brent Venables and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian are focused on this season and then their move to the SEC.
“For me, I don’t think it’s awkward at all,” Sitake told the Daily. “Especially since I know those guys, especially with Sark because I’m a friend of his. But I think maybe that’s a question for the (teams) that have been here already. There’s so much excitement with us coming in, I really haven’t had time to think about that part of it.
“I don't think those coaches are worried about anything about that. I think they want to compete and get their teams ready. I know those guys. I know Sark is focused on getting his guys ready to play the games, not worry about the exterior stuff. I know that's what they do, because I see it and there's a reason why they're there. They’re good coaches.”
West Virginia coach Neal Brown, who was frustrated with his team’s No. 14 ranking in the Big 12 media preseason poll, said he couldn’t care less about OU or Texas at the event.
“I don't spend much time on it really,” Brown said. “And I mean that in a professional way, I respect OU and Texas. I respect their brands. I respect their programs. I respect those coaches. But it really has no effect on West Virginia. We're excited and proud members of the Big 12 moving forward. … But them not being in our league's not going to affect our ability to recruit. It's not going to affect who we are as a program”
‘Buckle up’
Dillon Gabriel sat through one of his several radio hits on press row Thursday when a familiar face walked behind his chair.
UCF coach Gus Malzahn wandered onto the field with his team to promote the university ahead of its first season in the Big 12. OU, Texas and the Big 12 weren’t the only divorced attendees forced to congregate in the same building this week.
Malzahn coached Gabriel for one season in 2021 before the quarterback transferred to the Sooners in 2022. Malzahn offered some warm regards for his former pupil who he kept an eye on last season:
“First of all, Dillon was a phenomenal player, that's what stands out,” Malzahn said. “The year I had him I wish he hadn’t got hurt, I think it would’ve turned out a little different. But every day in practice, he would do something and you’d go, ‘Wow.’ I mean, he's a phenomenal player.”
The Sooners and Knights play on Oct. 21 in Norman in a contest that will surely have meaning for both parties.
Not only were Gariel and Malzahn breathing the same air Thursday, the Hawaii native ran into an old friend from the island: UCF offensive lineman Lokhai Pauole. Pauole and Gabriel faced each other in high school and were teammates at UCF.
“It’s super cool,” Gabriel said. “It's a small world, it really is. But I obviously played with him at UCF and played against him in Hawaii, but I’ve known him for a long time and he's a great dude. Obviously, I had the ability to share a locker room with him and he's just a great guy, so I'm excited to play him but also just continue to watch his journey and see where he gets.”
Gabriel and Pauole’s high schools are 31 minutes apart and the two have known each other since they were kids. While the two lost touch for a bit when Gabriel transferred from Orlando, Pauole checked up on his old friend after his injury suffered against TCU last season.
Gabriel also got a chance to chat with Pauole Thursday and reminisce about their time together. The two also reflected about the awkwardness of the Knights and Sooners ending up at the same conference media day event:
“It is kind of strange,” Pauole told the OU Daily. “Our team moving conferences was pretty insane. It's crazy, now I'm about to play against someone who I used to block for so I mean, I've never done that before.”
“It's crazy, but it's college football nowadays,” Gabriel said. “It's something that I'm not shocked about because things are changing as we speak. So it’s just super cool to see it all and come full circle.”
While Gabriel and the Knights share mutual respect, they’re focused on defeating the other now. They’re also on the cusp of entering two different conferences as UCF upgrades to Power Five, while the Sooners are looking for greener grass in the conference that means more.
Malzahn, who spent four seasons as Auburn’s head coach, offered the Sooners and Longhorns two words on what to expect in the SEC: “Buckle up.”
Nearly 50 yards closer to the entrance than OU’s station, Brown was wrapping up his press conference when he also offered the Sooners advice on their incoming departure from the Big 12.
“They’re leaving after this year,” Brown said with a smirk. “OK. Good luck.”